Art for charity: This exhibition in Mumbai captures varied life experiences

An exhibition brings together four different facets of artistic perception from different walks of life
Bina Thakrar with some of the artworks that will be on display
Devotion, social causes and personal expression will come together in a unique art exhibition at a SoBo gallery today. With Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gracing the opening of the exhibit, politics will take a backseat at the opening of former Member of Parliament Vijay Darda’s first art exhibit in 56 years — Faces. Curated by Triptee Jain, it is part of the exhibition Four Stories, which captures the different styles of the former Rajya Sabha member, along with two more artists from his family — sister Jayashree Bhalla, daughter-in-law Rachana Darda, and family friend and artist, Bina Thakrar.
Good and Evil by Vijay Darda
The pandemic allowed the former MP to turn to the canvas to express the turmoil. “Faces are a reflection of my observations from a journalistic and political lens,” he says. Darda will be donating the proceeds of the exhibit to the education of children of police personnel martyred in the Naxal movement. A self-taught artist, Bhalla will donate her share to the cause of farmers, while Rachana will promote the cause of underprivileged children. “Through this exhibition, I would like to bridge art, philanthropy and social impact,” says Bhalla.
Vijay Darda; Rachana Darda and Jayashree Bhalla
While the other works capture personal expression, Thakrar — who goes by her artistic pseudonym Bhava — will showcase illustrations and oil paintings that touch upon spirituality. Describing her work as a story of love and devotion on canvas, she says, “It is a journey within and a reflection without.” The exhibition marks a rare moment when art reflects the experiences of different lives on the canvas.
On August 31 to September 5 (for public viewing); 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort.
Free