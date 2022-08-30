Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Art for charity This exhibition in Mumbai captures varied life experiences

Art for charity: This exhibition in Mumbai captures varied life experiences

Updated on: 30 August,2022 10:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

An exhibition brings together four different facets of artistic perception from different walks of life

Art for charity: This exhibition in Mumbai captures varied life experiences

Bina Thakrar with some of the artworks that will be on display


Devotion, social causes and personal expression will come together in a unique art exhibition at a SoBo gallery today. With Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gracing the opening of the exhibit, politics will take a backseat at the opening of former Member of Parliament Vijay Darda’s first art exhibit in 56 years — Faces. Curated by Triptee Jain, it is part of the exhibition Four Stories, which captures the different styles of the former Rajya Sabha member, along with two more artists from his family — sister Jayashree Bhalla, daughter-in-law Rachana Darda, and family friend and artist, Bina Thakrar. 


Good and Evil by Vijay DardaGood and Evil by Vijay Darda

The pandemic allowed the former MP to turn to the canvas to express the turmoil. “Faces are a reflection of my observations from a journalistic and political lens,” he says. Darda will be donating the proceeds of the exhibit to the education of children of police personnel martyred in the Naxal movement. A self-taught artist, Bhalla will donate her share to the cause of farmers, while Rachana will promote the cause of underprivileged children. “Through this exhibition, I would like to bridge art, philanthropy and social impact,” says Bhalla. 


Vijay Darda; Rachana Darda and Jayashree BhallaVijay Darda; Rachana Darda and Jayashree Bhalla

While the other works capture personal expression, Thakrar — who goes by her artistic pseudonym Bhava — will showcase illustrations and oil paintings that touch upon spirituality. Describing her work as a story of love and devotion on canvas, she says, “It is a journey within and a reflection without.” The exhibition marks a rare moment when art reflects the experiences of different lives on the canvas. 

On August 31 to September 5 (for public viewing); 11 am to 7 pm 
At Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort.
Free

Do you believe sarees still remain the best when it comes to traditional attire?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK