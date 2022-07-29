Mumbai-based Instagram store Nukkad creates artsy socks

A city-based studio offers art lovers a chance to wear their favourite painting on their feet

The Potato Eaters by Vincent Van Gogh knitted on socks (right) A pair inspired by Blue Horse I an oil painting by Franz Marc

Wearing your favourite art on your sleeve is now passé. That’s what this art-lover found when she stumbled onto Instagram store Nukkad’s art-inspired socks. From Edvard Munch to Vincent Van Gogh, the cotton socks pay a tribute to master-painters from across different art movements, while keeping your feet comfortable.

The socks line was launched this month to mark their first anniversary. Mumbai-based Akash Chaudhari, the brains behind Nukkad, shares that the small business took off when he was looking to help his family out amid a financial crisis. The former UPSC aspirant and BA student, who hails from Surat, started off by printing and customising posters and T-shirts. “I have always harboured a love for art. I had the textbook knowledge about artists and was fascinated by the customised T-shirts and merchandise that international platforms offer, something that I felt was lacking in India,” he tells us.

A Ma-Kali-meets-Frida-Kahlo T-shirt by the studio. Pics Courtesy/NUKKAD

From customised T-shirts and posters, Nukkad started creating eclectic designs such as a Ma-Kali-meets-Frida-Kahlo T-shirt, Umrao Jaan and Madhubala-themed tote bags, bespoke Spotify music posters, interesting postcard and polaroid prints, and mobile covers, among other merchandise that infuse aesthetics of cinema, popular culture and art. Earlier this month, they started offering art-themed socks that weave in masterpieces such as The Potato Eaters and Café Terrace at Night by Van Gogh, Davos in Snow by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Blue Horse I by Franz Marc, The Goldfinch by Carel Fabritius, and Inger on the Beach by Edvard Munch, among several other variations. “I didn’t want to make socks that are already in the market such as the ones themed on Marvel or anime. I like to put out products that I personally would like to use. The socks are all limited-edition pieces and the artworks are knitted in, so the colour won’t wash away,” Chaudhari assures us.

