Attend Humans of Cinema's online workshop to learn how to analyse films

If you are someone who enjoys watching and discussing films, sign up for this three-hour film analysis workshop by Humans of Cinema. The platform is trying to initiate conversations around the impact of cinema. The online workshop will be hosted by founder Harshit Bansal and content head Ahona Chanda. They are eagerly trying to build a community of film-lovers who can share and develop a culture of discussing films.

Bansal shares, “We don’t look at film analysis as just a technical exercise but also as a sociological and personal one. Talking about a film’s impact on you on a personal level or its relationship with our society at large is important, and it often gets overlooked.”

On August 27 and 28; 11 am to 2 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 999 onwards

