Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Attend Humans of Cinemas online workshop to learn how to analyse films

Attend Humans of Cinema's online workshop to learn how to analyse films

Updated on: 22 August,2022 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Top

Bansal shares, “We don’t look at film analysis as just a technical exercise but also as a sociological and personal one. Talking about a film’s impact on you on a personal level or its relationship with our society at large is important, and it often gets overlooked”

Attend Humans of Cinema's online workshop to learn how to analyse films

Pic/iStock


If you are someone who enjoys watching and discussing films, sign up for this three-hour film analysis workshop by Humans of Cinema. The platform is trying to initiate conversations around the impact of cinema. The online workshop will be hosted by founder Harshit Bansal and  content head Ahona Chanda. They are eagerly trying to build a community of film-lovers who can share and develop a culture of discussing films.


Harshit BansalHarshit Bansal

Bansal shares, “We don’t look at film analysis as just a technical exercise but also as a sociological and personal one. Talking about a film’s impact on you on a personal level or its relationship with our society at large is important, and it often gets overlooked.”


On August 27 and 28; 11 am to 2 pm 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 999 onwards

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK