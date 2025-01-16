Attend this overnight camp inside Aarey Forest to explore its unique environment

An expert-guided overnight camp inside Aarey Forest will shed light on life in the wilderness after dark

The Moon through a telescope. PIC COURTESY/ASHISH MALAVIYA

The best way to read this story might be to flick the lights off, grab a flashlight and follow it line by line; because that’s exactly how participants will be navigating the thick woods of the Aarey Forest tomorrow at the Night In The Forest overnight camp. The rare after-hours opening of trails at the Bombay Natural History Society’s section of the forest is timed thoughtfully to align with a clear sky. The fluctuating AQI levels have been a bit of a troublemaker, we learn. But the wait is going to be worth it.

An owl spotted at a night trail at BNHS in March 2024

While some hardcore Mumbaikars might fit the classification, the city’s true nocturnal life forms come to life in the green lungs of the city post-sunset in large numbers. “Owing to laws and regulations, the general public is starved of the primal experience of wandering through the forest and meeting our nocturnal co-inhabitants in the city,” sighs nature education officer Shardul Bajikar. At the trail, naturalists Meehir Pawar, Bhushan Poshe, Kunal Purandare and Jayesh Minde will join Bajikar to ensure a safe and informed walk through a 1-km trail.

Turning heads during the trail, quite literally, will possibly be the most popular nocturnal animals — owls. “You might not spot them but you will definitely hear them from the woods,” Bajikar informs us. If you’re the ‘see it to believe it’ kind, nocturnal snakes like the bamboo pit viper, reptiles such as geckos, and insects from the moth family along with their hungry predators like spiders will put on an interesting show. “A dark environment is essential for these species to complete their life cycles. To that end, we will restrict the usage of artificial lights to the bare minimum,” he assures us.



A previous skygazing session at BNHS CEC in Goregaon

The trail also comes right in time for a rare celestial event. While the stars remain elusive, the planets of the Solar System are all set to align for what astronomers have labelled the Planetary Parade beginning on January 18. “If the conditions permit, we should be able to spot at least Mercury, Venus and Mars through our specialised telescopes,” Bajikar reveals. Those who wish to capture the special moment can bring their cameras.

If you wake up to the unreal sight of hundreds of butterflies fluttering all around you the following day, don’t bother pinching yourself. “This is the season for butterflies to congregate in the forest, especially near water bodies. When these winged wonders move in flutters, it’s a sight to behold,” the organiser says. While Mumbaikars soak in the unusual silence — Bajikar suggests they sit down to meditate for at least five minutes in peace while there — the forests are in fact calling out for help. “Light pollution is real.

The unregulated usage of bright lights during the night leaks into the forest and disturbs lifecycles. We have seen a concerning uptick in movement of insects away from the interiors of the forest,” Bajikar remarks. While we are not sure how the city that never sleeps will navigate this dilemma, it should suffice to pray, let there be (just enough) darkness.

ON January 18, 4 pm

MEETING POINT BNHS Conservation Education Center, Goregaon.

CALL 9821120494 (to register)

ENTRY Revealed on request