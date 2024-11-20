Prince William topped the charts at a recent survey for the sexiest bald men of 2024. Grooming experts put together a concise guide on how to stylishly navigate this transition and sport a bald pate with swag

Is bald the new sexy? Before you answer that, consider the list of celebrities named by a recent study as among the sexiest bald men of 2024. Topping the charts is Prince William, with Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Thierry Henry and, of course, Vin Diesel following close at his heels. And, while in India, bald men were typically relegated to villainous roles (Mogambo khush hua, anyone?), the recent crop of balding but hot actors such as Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Bose are challenging that stereotype.

If you are conscious about losing hair but can’t be bothered with transplants, weaves and other complicated procedures, experts recommend embracing the change with confidence. “One piece of advice I always give my patients who are losing hair or have embraced being bald is to own it. Baldness can be incredibly stylish and even sexy when you care for yourself well,” says Dr Niketa Sonavane, a celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics. She, and other experts, break down what your bald but beautiful routine should look like.

Dare to bare

Just because it isn’t covered in hair doesn’t mean you have to stop caring for your scalp, cautions Dr Sonavane. “In fact, it’s especially important to keep your scalp clean and hydrated. Use products that suit your skin type to avoid issues such as flakiness or excess oil. Further protect your scalp from the sun, because it is now fully exposed — the scalp can burn easily and repeated sunburns can lead to premature aging and even skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapply it if you are outdoors for long periods. You could also consider wearing a cap or other headgear,” she advises.

At the same time, invest in a good scalp care routine. Dr Sonavane suggests using a gentle cleanser to wash your scalp daily, especially if you are sweating or spend a lot of time outdoors. Avoid harsh soaps as they can dry your skin out. Exfoliate occasionally to remove dead skin cells, but do not overdo it; once a week is usually enough. “Moisturising your scalp is a must. A good, lightweight moisturiser or an oil-free hydrating lotion works well to prevent dryness and irritation. Look for ingredients such as ceramides or hyaluronic acid, which are great for hydration. If you have an oily scalp, use products that balance oil production without clogging pores,” she adds.

The big, bald takeover

The balding process has several stages and several interim stages before you simply shave it all off, experts say. “Many of my male clients feel conscious and worried when they begin to bald. Some of them want to carry a hairstyle that covers or conceals the areas where their hair is receding. Some alternatives include hair patches, micropigmentation or hair accessories such as bandanas, scarfs or hats that can complement or even augment their style. Hair fibre is another temporary option to cover small patches. Growing out your facial hair is another great option as it can balance your look,” shares Bony Sasidharan, artistic and education ambassador, Loreal Professionnel.

Dwyvesh Parasnani, a hair artist at You Do You Hair Studio, explains that switching up your style as the balding progresses can make the process fun and experimental: “Ask for a tapered or zero fade with a fringe, to camouflage the hair loss. If the balding is quite prominent at the top of your head, you can sport a very trim buzz cut, with a beard as your accessory. For a more experimental look, try a mullet and add cornrows or box braids at the back. You could also try an army buzz or a high-top faded crop.”

Radiant from within

The correct lifestyle habits can support your scalp health significantly, recommends Dr Nikita Sonavane

. Eat a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals, especially zinc, biotin and omega-3 fatty acids

. Stay hydrated

. Avoid smoking

Follow this

. Keep your scalp clean, hydrated and protected from the sun

. Pay attention to your overall grooming, as a bald head draws attention to your face and neck

. Explore beard grooming; a well-kept beard can add balance and style

. A buzz cut or a crew cut requires regular maintenance. Plan your hair appointments accordingly

. Consult a dermatologist when you notice thinning hair or bald patches: explore options such as PRP therapy, medication or hair transplants if you wish to preserve your hair

. Shave your hair for a clean, polished look when your bald spots become prominent and your hair is scanty. Transitioning to this look can be a confidence-booster. If you are unsure about pulling it off a bald pate, start with a short trim and decide accordingly

Avoid this

. Ignore your scalp’s health: dryness, itchiness, or flakes need to be addressed with proper care or by consulting a dermatologist

. Overuse razors or clippers without the correct technique; improper shaving can lead to cuts, ingrown hairs or irritation

. Use harsh hair products if you still have some hair left: they can damage the scalp and worsen hair fall. And lastly, do not hesitate to embrace baldness