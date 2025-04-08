Sneakerinas, an eye-catching combination of feminine ballet flats and sporty sneakers, is this summer’s hottest shoe trend. Here’s how to style it right

Add a sporty touch to summer dresses by wearing a sneakerina. Pics courtesy/Marie Field Faith on Instagram

Remember the time when you had to choose between sporty and coquette-chic when figuring out your aesthetic (and vibe)? Perhaps a reminder that, in some ways at least, women can have it all, that conversation is no longer relevant — and for that, we have ballet sneakers to thank, a beautiful hybrid that meshes together the dainty femininity of ballerinas and the tough comfort of sneakers.

Invest in a pair that matches your style and wardrobe

Endorsed by none other than Bella Hadid and Chloë Sevigny, this mash-up has proved to be polarising and has tended to appeal more to fashion risk-takers than everyday fashionistas. But, as stylish Disha Selarka points out, that doesn’t have to be the case.



Disha Selarka

“This style is a balance of sporty and feminine, and the right pair balances both traits without one overpowering the other. Picking the right piece can make these shoes effortless to style,” she explains.



The shoes also come in platform heel variants. Pic courtesy/Kelly Harrington on Instagram

Keep it simple

The key to making sneakerinas work for you is to let them do the work for your outfit. By that, Selarka means letting the shoes be the star of your show. The easiest way to wear them, therefore, is with an athleisure look, where the shoes add a hint of feminine flair. Or, you could turn the trend around on its head and wear them with a floaty summer dress to let the sneaker-half of the shoes add a little ruggedness.



Dua Lipa dons a pair of buckled ballet flats. Pic Courtesy/Dua Lipa on Instagram

Or more wear from your sneakerinas, opt for a minimal design that pairs well with business-casual blazers, starched button-downs or even pencil skirts. The shoes also come in a chunky platform version, which work the best with baby doll dresses — think of them as replacing your platform heels, but stick to a minimal colour palette (preferably neutrals) to keep your look from seeming too busy. For those of us who can’t be bothered with the discomfort of stiletto heels for a night out in town, a metallic pair of sneakerinas can be an effortless halfway point between comfort and style.



One of the easiest ways to style a sneakerina is to pair it with athleisure fits. Pic courtesy/Vivaia official on Instagram

Meet it mid-way

If you’re as yet reluctant to dip your feet into the chaotic world of sneakerinas, Selarka offers Mary Janes or buckled ballet flats that offer a similar but pared down aesthetic. “Another easy way to mimic this trend is by simply swapping out the laces of your favourite pair of sneakers with satin ribbons. For a night out, you could use neon ribbons for a fun fashion moment,” she says. When it comes to socks, a no-show pair is ideal to let the sneakerinas stand out.



Picking the right pair can greatly elevate your style. Pic courtesy/Carolina Marr on Instagram

Or, lean into the other extreme and wear a knee-high pair, especially with softer short dresses. “A good pair of sneakerinas can be an investment; so make sure you only invest in a pair if it matches the rest of your wardrobe and is something you can see yourself wearing on the regular. If you already have a sporty wardrobe, a more feminine pair could be the only pick-me-up your looks need this summer,” she signs off.