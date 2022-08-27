Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Attend these workshops to learn how to make your own idol at home

Why not make your own Ganesha at home? Here’s a curated list of interesting workshops where you can learn the tricks

An eco-friendly Ganesha idol by Mumbai Painting Studios; (right) An eco-friendly Bappa idol by Nurture with Nature

Celebrations and more

This workshop by Mumbai Painting Studios is for all age groups. Engage in a creative session and make your own clay Ganesha idol to adorn your home and celebrate the festival’s grandiosity.

On August 27; 2 pm to 4 pm and August 29; 4 pm to 6 pm

At Mumbai Painting Studios, Matunga East.

Log on to 7 am to 10 pm

Call 9920045639

Cost Rs 500

Good for all

Nurture with Nature is a platform that encourages adopting the green way to worship Ganesha, thus making it meaningful, safe and joyous. Register for this workshop to get a hands-on learning experience in moulding eco-friendly idols made from natural ingredients. These idols disintegrate within four to six hours upon immersion in water, thereby preventing any ecological damage to the water bodies.

On August 28; 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West.

Log on to @nurturewith-nature4 on Instagram

Call 9820628185

Cost Rs 250

Feels like joy

Remember how as kids, we found happiness in the little things we created? Be it a scratchy mother’s day card, a scribble that says best day ever, or the joy of making something of your own. Head to Vida Ceramic and Pottery Studio for a Ganesha-making workshop that will rekindle and help you rediscover those childhood emotions. Also, learn fun techniques such as sculpting idols, pinching, sgraffito, and wheel pottery.

On August 28, and every weekend till September end

At APT Plaza, JSD Road, near Mulund Station (West).

Log on to @studiovida_mumbai on Instagram

Call 9821898401

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Guide your way

This year, welcome Bappa by creating your own handcrafted clay idol at this eco-friendly Ganesha murti-making workshop by Bombay Drawing Room. Learn some sculpting techniques with clay, as it is considered the closest element governed by Ganesha. The session is ideal for beginners as it is led by an experienced artist who will guide you as you work along.

On August 28; 4 pm

At Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, ground floor, Hotel Shubhangan, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9619273009

Cost Rs 1,800 (includes all art materials and refreshment)

