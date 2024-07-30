Head to this book fair in Navi Mumbai this Friday

A weekend book fair in Navi Mumbai will give readers the chance to hang with their favourite writers

The folks at Bargain Book Hut, the landmark adda for bibliophiles in Kala Ghoda, will be hosting its third book fair this weekend at a venue in Nerul. Known for their discounts and wide selection across genres, the fair promises a treasure trove for Navi Mumbai’s bibliophiles who can access discounted books, with savings of up to 80 per cent.

Titles will be available from fiction, non-fiction, classics as well as children’s literature. The fair has lined up day-long interactive sessions with authors, including Katie Bagli, Koral Dasgupta, Lavanya Karthik and Anand Neelakantan. The book fair will also have children’s activities, exclusive book signings, and other reader-related events.

On: August 2 to 4; 11 am to 10 pm, all days

At: 2nd floor, Airspace, Nexus Seawoods, Nerul, Navi Mumbai.