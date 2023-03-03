Battle of the Wii

As Microsoft opens the doors for Nintendo users with its latest deal, professional gamers pick sides in a shootout between the two consoles

Mario Kart. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

In the cut-throat world of gaming, consoles are the equivalent of a weapon. Like combatants choosing the right tools, gamers can be passionate about their choice of consoles. Even as more game publishers choose to create pan-platform games, Microsoft’s recent decision to open Call of Duty (COD) to Nintendo users came as a surprise.



A moment from Call of Duty. Pic Courtesy/COD.net

The software giant penned a 10-year-deal with Nintendo in February this year to bring popular Xbox titles to the gaming platform. The move begins with Call of Duty, one of the most popular games ever — with over $30 billion revenue in 2022. While the corporate rivalry sets the backdrop, gamers approach it differently. Two gaming professionals discuss and debate their preferences in a shootout of the consoles.

For Nintendo: Love of legacy

Allwyn D’Souza, 35, media manager and gamer

For a lot of gamers, including me, the crossover is not a big issue. Most of us have used an additional console or the PC along with the Nintendo Switch for our games. I know Nintendo gamers buy the console for the original exclusive games on the platform. The addition, of other games does not matter to them.

I don’t see a lot of Switch owners opting to play Call of Duty. We don’t know how COD will run on Switch yet. Even on PS5 or Xbox and PC, the game has a huge download size, and there are updates. Considering these, Nintendo might not be the ideal platform to play the game on.

A key facet of Nintendo is its versatility. It is easy to transport, and can also be played while docked. It also carries nostalgia for gamers. Growing up, we all started out with a Nintendo console. Hence, it is the platform of choice for legacy gamers. That makes it even more popular.

Nintendo strengths

>> Easy portability; you can transport it, and play it on your flight, or dock it with a PC or console.

>> The console carries a legacy and holds nostalgic value for many gamers.

>> Nintendo multiplayer games are really fun and easy to play.

>> It offers exclusivity, for specific games that are only available with its console.

Game picks

>> Zelda: Breath of The Wild

>> Octopath Traveler series

>> Mariokart

>> Splatoon series

For Xbox: Reflects gaming choices

Sat Mayekar, 32, professional gamer

As someone who started out on Xbox, this is a rare time when Call of Duty has been shaped to suit Nintendo. To be honest, the results of the crossover will be balanced. I started with the Xbox with the World Cybergames, since Project Gotham Racing was designed for the console. Looking at it holistically, both consoles are quite powerful. Most games are manufactured to be played across consoles, and gamers have their own choice, based on their individual skills and preferences.

It will not make much of a difference to loyal Nintendo gamers, since they choose games manufactured by the console itself. But from a publisher/gamer perspective, Nintendo has been very exclusive so far. As a fan of racing games, the Xbox is close to my heart. It is also the only console where I play the Forza Horizon series. Of course, using a driving simulator only expands the open world experience that the game has to offer.

Xbox strengths

>> Better hardware capacity than Nintendo

>> Xbox Game Pass offers access to thousands of games for free for an annual or monthly fee.

>> Exclusive games like Forza Horizon for racing enthusiasts.

>> Greater access to upgrades and equipment in India.

Game picks

>> Forza Horizon (all versions)

>> Call of Duty

>> Mortal Kombat

>> Gran Turismo