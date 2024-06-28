With the rains finally here, bid goodbye to your frizzy mane woes thanks to these expert-approved tips and tricks

File pic

Listen to this article Follow these expert-approved tips and tricks to beat frizzy hair woes x 00:00

The monsoon has arrived, and so has the dreaded monsoon frizz that can wreak havoc on the most carefully styled head of hair in a matter of minutes. The main culprit, experts say, is the humidity. “Each strand of hair is made up of three layers. The outermost layer, called the cuticle, looks like shingles on a roof. When this outer layer is compromised, it causes hair to lose moisture, making the hair dry and damaged. During the monsoon, the lost moisture is replaced with the moisture in the air which changes the shape of the hair, causing it to frizz,” explains celebrity hair stylist Drishya Bhagyanath. Dr Satish Bhatia, dermatologist at the Indian Cancer Society, Nariman Point, further adds that the excessive humidity also causes the hair strands to lose keratin or hair protein, and amino acids from its outer layer, adding to the fizziness. Hair that gets soaked in the rain has reduced tensile strength, causing it to break more easily. Although it may seem daunting, both our experts assured us that with being careful and with some TLC, it is possible to keep your hair looking and feeling healthy and groomed.

Hair braiding at nighttime is a good idea especially for those with wavy hair; (right) deep-condition your hair to prevent dryness

ADVERTISEMENT

Mane control

Use a hair serum containing CAPIXYL, peptides and scalp exfoliating agents that are water (not oil) based, advises Dr Bhatia. The increased humidity already causes your scalp to produce more oil. Follow this with a 2% salicylic acid exfoliation gel to get rid of excess oils, and shampoo it all off with any shampoo that suits your hair, he adds, pointing out that investing in expensive brands isn’t necessary. Finally, use a hair mask instead of a hair conditioner on damp, not wet, hair. Wash it off with cold water after 10 minutes. If your hair is dry and frizzy, he recommends whipping up a simple DIY hair mask using aloe vera, honey, glycerine and yogurt with a spoonful of coconut oil. Apply this to your strands for an hour and then wash off. Additionally, he recommends using products with anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, such as tea tree and neem.

Wash your hair more often to avoid an itchy scalp

Hacks for your hair type

. Straight hair can look limper and flatter during monsoons, says Bhagyanath. She recommends avoiding products that contain alcohol as they can dry out the hair more. An easy DIY fix is to use any talc on the scalp overnight, to avoid flat hair.

. Wavy hair looks extra bushy and unkempt as the humidity prevents the hair strands from falling properly, Bhagyanath explains. Braiding your hair before sleeping can make it more manageable.

. Curly hair is especially sensitive to the humidity. “Avoid brushing your hair when it’s dry. Use a heavy leave-in cream or conditioner instead of light oils,” says Bhagyanath.

Dr Satish Bhatia and Drishya Bhagyanath

What to do

. Nourish your hair with regular oiling to prevent dullness and frizz

. Consume a protein-rich diet that will help to reduce hair loss and dullness

. Wash your hair more often to avoid an itchy scalp

. Use a cotton cloth (or a t-shirt) to dry your hair instead of a towel

. Layer your hair with anti-frizz products that coat the hair and form a barrier, preventing the moisture from the air from penetrating your hair

. Dry hair attracts frizz. Deep-condition your hair to prevent further dryness and trim your dry ends

. Cover your hair while travelling to minimise exposure to humidity, especially if you travel in rickshaws or trains

What not to do

. Don’t leave your hair loose when you step out; try a cute braid, sleek ponytail or a classic bun

. Don’t colour your hair in monsoon season; the colour tends to bleed easily

. Don’t tie your hair immediately after it gets wet in the rain. This causes breakage.

. Don’t use hair styling tools. The moisture in the air can easily penetrate into your hair, making it frizzy