Been there, sun that

Trailing a summertime tip, we have handpicked the best community camps across India for children

Matheran calling

Kids evolve as thinking beings when left in the company of nature and other children. The Explore You camp takes tweens and pre-teens to Matheran. Attendees learn to make friends, feel comfortable around strangers, inquire about natural phenomena, observe trees and insects, and make decisions in the absence of their parents. The quaint hill station offers the perfect setting for barefoot walks, treasure-hunting and puppet shows.

Age group: Six to 12 years

On: April 26 to 28; May 4 to 6; May 18 to 20; June 4 to 6

Meeting point: SGNP, Borivali East (first pick-up spot).

Log on to: kshitijworld.com

Cost: Rs 10,800

When the going gets tough

What does a boot camp in a food forest entail? Designed by Captain Tanuja Kabre — a former officer of Indian Army Corps of Engineers — this camp includes jungle-cooking, learning self-defence techniques, raft-building, kayaking and overcoming commando challenges. Young participants also receive a first-hand experience of the farm-to-table concept. Called Fauji ki Paathshala, the camp was constructed around the belief that strong-willed leaders often arise in the face of hardships.

Age group: Eight to 14 years; 12 to 18 years

On: March 20 to 22, March 28 to 30, April 17 to 19, April 24 to 26 (for eight to 14 years); May 8 to 12 (for 12 to 18 years) at Mohraan Farms, Sakurli, Shahapur.

Call: 8108064520

Cost: Rs 8,500; Rs 13,500 for the advanced boot camp

Fun with science

A thrilling summer experience called Sunny Side Up looks to inspire children in science, art, music, dance and discovery. Conceived with young minds at the centre of things, the programme incorporates age-appropriate activities at Klay school centres across the city. Kids can explore why an apple turns brown, how engineers assemble materials and how ice cream can be made in a bag. The camp that spans five weeks introduces children to pottery, theatre, STEM and indoor sports.

Age group: Two to 10 years ON April 17 onwards

At: Klay centres across Mumbai, including Godrej One, Kalina, Vikhroli Hill Side, One World Centre, Thane, Powai and Malad

Log on to: klayschools.com

Cost: Rs 1,999

Chill time in Manali

Who wouldn’t want to escape to the mountains in this heat? A tours initiative offers their season’s special — Manali Masti. The curation brings teenagers and young adults together to traverse activities such as Burma bridge, commando net, suspension bridge and multi-vine. Campers trek to Gramphu Snow Point via Atal Tunnel, visit Arjun Gufa, and learn survival skills needed in harsh terrains.

Age group: 14 to 24 years

On: April 12 to April 19; April 30 to May 7; multiple slots through May and June

At: Manali, Himachal Pradesh. MEETING POINT Pune/Mumbai airport at 10 am

Log on to: pugmarks123.com

Call: 8828054115

Cost: Rs 25,500

In the midst of nature

Tucked away in the Sahyadris, the Vasota Voyagers Camp presents a unique opportunity for attendees to witness nature in its diversity. It includes journeying through a dense forest, paddling across the backwaters of Koyna River, and conquering the mighty Vasota Fort. Kids are encouraged to form groups and cook in the open or write and rehearse skits to perform in the evenings. They also come to know about the flora, fauna and people of the Sahyadris.

Age group: 12 to 16 years

On: March 26 to 30; April 23 to 27

At: Vasota Fort, Satara district

Meeting point: Foliage Outdoors, Karve, Pune.

Log on to: foliage-outdoors.com

Cost: Rs 15,000

Working up

A series of 10-day camps — organised by fitness platform Kleinetics — explores games and storytelling to encourage sports literacy among children. The modules focus on strength-building through functional workouts, circuit training and tabata cardio. After completing the camp, participants leave with enhanced focus, creativity, endurance, and better mental and physical agility.

Age group: Three to six years; seven to 12 years; 13 to 18 years

On: April 17 to 27; May 1 to 12; May 15 to 26

At: Across locations in Wadala, Dadar, Bandra, Malad East, Kandivali and Borivali.

Log on to: @kleinetics on Instagram

Call: 8828054115

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Toughen up

Put together by a group of retired Army veterans, this camp — nearly 130 km off Mumbai — allows children to value discipline, while cherishing the pleasures of life. Kids get an idea about rural life, the toil involved in procuring food and basic resources, and the everyday significance of physical training. Apart from activities like tug-of-war, split pipes, bull ring and shuttle relay, they acquaint themselves with farming and drip irrigation, too.

Age group: Eight to 18 years

On: March 19 to 23; April 16 to 20; May 1 to 5; June 4 to 8

At: Empower Activity Camps, Village Kudali, 14 km off Kolad Sutarwadi

Log on to: empowercamp.com

Cost: Rs 13,500