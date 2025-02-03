If you’re intrigued by the pseudoscience of the supernatural, fascinated by ghostly encounters, or dig a paranormal tale, this weekend’s meet-up is an event you have to be at

Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Do you believe in the supernatural world? Attend this session in Mumbai for an evening of eerie insights and experiences x 00:00

Pairs (Parapsychology and Investigations Research Society) Ghost Encounters and Kasa Kai Mumbai will be organising a meet-up that will bring together prominent names in the field of paranormal investigation and psychic phenomena. Whether you’re a sceptic or a believer, this event promises an evening of eerie insights, compelling experiences, and an opportunity to engage with experts who have dedicated their lives to exploring the unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT



The expert panel comprises (from left) Atharva Naik, Pooja Vijay, Sarbajeet Mohanty and Savio Furtado

The meet features an impressive line-up of seasoned paranormal investigators, psychics, and exorcists, each with years of experience uncovering the mysteries of the supernatural world. The line-up includes experts like Pooja Vijay, Sarbajeet Mohanty and Savio Furtado.

Vijay, founder, and expert on MTV Dark Scroll, is a psychic, and investigator who has a deep understanding of spiritual energy and paranormal phenomena. Mohanty, founder, and also an expert on MTV Dark Scroll, is a demonologist, and investigator, who specialises in dark entities, bringing an intense perspective to the field of paranormal research. Furtado, an exorcist and psychic, with his vast experience in dealing with malevolent spirits and supernatural disturbances, has insights that are both fascinating and spine-chilling.



A previous discussion in Andheri

Prepare for an evening filled with real-life paranormal encounters, spine-tingling stories, and a glimpse into the world beyond the veil. From haunted locations to demonic possessions, these experts will share their experiences and knowledge, offering a rare opportunity to dive into the supernatural realm. “The meet-up will begin with a horror open mic before the floor is opened to the experts for a panel discussion. You can expect discussions, demonstrations, and perhaps even a few ghostly surprises,” shares Atharva Naik, organiser and emcee for the event.

ON February 7; 7.30 pm onwards

AT Chaubara by Veda Factory, Bungalow No 18, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 369

Spooky podcasts to listen to

>> Uncanny: A gripping podcast exploring real-life ghost stories and supernatural encounters

>> Bhay Originals: A Hindi horror podcast featuring movie-style storytelling from India’s heartlands

>> Haunted: A deep dive into some of the world’s most chilling hauntings

>> Lore: A well-crafted podcast that uncovers dark historical tales and folklore

>> Real Ghost Stories Online: First-hand accounts of paranormal experiences from across the globe

>> Horror Nights with Amit Deondi: A Hindi podcast delivering weekly eerie tales

AVAILABLE Spotify and Apple Podcasts