Bombay Bol: Filmmaker Gitanjali Rao explains the meaning of thuk lagana

Gitanjali Rao

Thuk lagana

Thuk lagana or Thukampatti, is a common term I come across in the industry. It is used when people want to wrap up something and get on with other stuff. I think it fits in with the spirit of Mumbai where you don’t stop if things are broken. You use your imagination, try some jugaad, and go on. I believe the term comes from the childhood playground, where if you get injured, you just rub a little saliva on it and keep playing. But we use it professionally as well. It is a mysterious thing. They never know how you fixed it, but you just keep going.

Gitanjali Rao is a filmmaker