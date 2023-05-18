Breaking News
Singer Hariharan shares why common Mumbai phrase 'khaali peeli' is his favourite

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

He was nonplussed and looked at us before saying, “Khaali toh samajh mein aaya, ye peeli kya hai?” We were on the floor laughing at his quip.

Hariharan is a singer

Khaali Peeli


Khaali Peeli is one of my favourites because it is the common man's shayari and rhymes beautifully with any sentence. It is one of those random words that pops up in everyday conversations and seems commonplace, but is so unique to Mumbai. I remember when I had a new friend from out of town, and someone uttered the phrase in front of him. He was nonplussed and looked at us before saying, "Khaali toh samajh mein aaya, ye peeli kya hai?" We were on the floor laughing at his quip.




