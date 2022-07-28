Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
Mumbai: Bandra finds a concrete solution for potholes
Mumbai: Clean Powai lake still a distant dream
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Mumbai: 181 children rescued on WR in 7 months
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Bombay Bol City based architect Rahul Chemburkar dissects kantal

Bombay Bol: City-based architect Rahul Chemburkar dissects 'kantal'

Updated on: 28 July,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Mumbai is more than a city, it’s an entity with its ways, food, and, of course, slang

Bombay Bol: City-based architect Rahul Chemburkar dissects 'kantal'

Rahul Chemburkar


Kantal

In a day, if I don’t use the word ‘kantal’ (bored), I’ll overhear it at the market or on the train. I’m pretty sure you’ll hear it at the office or in college plenty of times. You’ll come across this word only in Mumbai; it is used by Marathi and Hindi speakers. This word has been in my vocabulary since childhood, so I never thought much of it until I watched a Kailash Kher interview where he recalls hearing the phrase ‘kantal aaya’ when he first came to the city and thought ‘kantal’ was a person who had just arrived. It struck me only then — Bombay/Mumbai is more than a city, it’s an entity with its ways, food, and, of course, slang.

Rahul Chemburkar is an architect and partner at Vaastu Vidhaan, and a heritage enthusiast


mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK