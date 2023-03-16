Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Bombay Bol Vrajesh Hirjee says

Bombay Bol: Vrajesh Hirjee says

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

I think it stems from the Gujarati word for hour — Kalaak, or, is a corruption of the word ‘clock’. But if you were to say that anywhere else, people would be confused

Bombay Bol: Vrajesh Hirjee says

Vrajesh Hirjee


Kalaak


There are many words that Mumbai has adopted. Some time ago, I overheard a conversation at the airport where someone said, ‘Flight do kalaak mein pahuchegi’ (The flight will take two hours). I found that so trippy. I think it stems from the Gujarati word for hour — Kalaak, or, is a corruption of the word ‘clock’. But if you were to say that anywhere else, people would be confused.  



Vrajesh Hirjee is an actor


things to do in mumbai mumbai guide maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK