Bombay Bol: Vrajesh Hirjee says

Vrajesh Hirjee

Kalaak

There are many words that Mumbai has adopted. Some time ago, I overheard a conversation at the airport where someone said, ‘Flight do kalaak mein pahuchegi’ (The flight will take two hours). I found that so trippy. I think it stems from the Gujarati word for hour — Kalaak, or, is a corruption of the word ‘clock’. But if you were to say that anywhere else, people would be confused.

Vrajesh Hirjee is an actor