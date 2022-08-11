Bond with the best

Still looking for last-minute gifts for your sibling? Celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year with our handy guide of cool gifting options

For the foodie

The path to every sibling’s heart is through their stomach, isn’t it? The St Regis Mumbai has curated gourmet hampers that make for the perfect gift for a foodie sibling. Choose from a healthy hamper (Rs3,500 onwards) packed with granola, berries and nuts, rishtey hamper (Rs4,500 onwards) with mithai, dry fruits and almond oil, and coffee hamper (Rs9,000 onwards) with a French press, coffee grinder travel mug and beans too. Or simply go the à la carte way with offerings like brownies, banana/carrot cake, macaroons and truffle praline, among others. There’s also a basic rakhi hamper (R1,100 onwards)

LOG ON TO https://bit.ly/3Q17Cjv

CALL 86575 22956

Period love

Help ease your sister’s period pain with femtech brand Nua’s period saviour kit (Rs599) comprising three sanitary pads, a cramp comfort heat patch for period pain relief, a little pouch to organise all essentials, a hair scrunchie, hand wipes, a period tracker and some pro-tip cards.

LOG ON TO nuawoman.com/period-saviour-kit

Feeling wine

Raise a toast to your bond with wines from Chateau Indage, such as chantilli merlot (Rs749), marquise de pompadour (Rs1,399) and vino white (Rs199), among others.

LOG ON TO chateauindage.in

Options galore

Can’t make up your mind, still? Head to this website for a host of options from spa kits to fragrance hampers.

LOG ON TO thegiftstudio.com

Sweet somethings

If your sibling is the kind who nurses sweet midnight cravings, Crozzo is offering hazelnut praline pain au chocolate (Rs199) and pineapple upside down cake (Rs269). But we recommend that you try the mini croissants box with dark chocolate drizzle (R269) that’s downright divine.

LOG ON TO crozzo.in