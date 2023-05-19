One of India’s most loved authors turns 89 today. We got some of his biggest fans in Mumbai to suggest their favourite title

Author Ruskin Bond at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article On Ruskin Bond's 89th birthday, we got his fans from Mumbai to list down their favourite books x 00:00

I have read his books to my children when they were growing up. That’s his skill — he can address a reader of any age. The Rusty series — consisting of titles such as Vagrants in the Valley, The Room on the Roof, Rusty Runs Away and Rusty and the Leopard, among others — is my favourite. He can charm readers with simple words.

Rita Rodricks, 63, blogger

The Blue Umbrella is a novella I will always remember for dishing out a life lesson in a sweet wrapper. While Ram Bharosa’s jealousy is an undesirable quality, the story shines a light on Binya realising that she shouldn’t have flaunted her blue umbrella to fellow-villagers.

Shalvika Prakash, 28, set decorator



Bond showing a photo of his young self.

The Story of Madhu has left a strong imprint in my mind. This book taught me that a friend can be of any age and background.

Anandita Nair, 14, student

If you want to take a trip to your childhood days, pick up a Ruskin Bond book. My choicest picks would be Angry River, School Times and A Mussoorie Mystery. Bond gives you that nudge to indulge in life.

Shailesh Shenoy, 42, sales executive, Kitab Khana



Bond has a sweet tooth and is extremely fond of chocolates. (Left) Bond waving back at the visitor from his Landour home(Right)

I like The Room on the Roof which is a semi-autobiographical novel. And A Flight of Pigeons depicts his finesse in telling supernatural tales.

Dr Deepna Rao, 38, assistant professor, Jai Hind College

Did you know facts about his books

Ruskin Bond is a popular author with people of all ages. Nearly 40 of his titles are among the top 5,000 bestselling titles in India. According to Trilogy, the Bandra bookstore and library, “While kids choose his books with bright illustrations, adults value anthologies edited by him.”

If not a writer, he would have been a footballer. Bond tried out for a D-team for Arsenal FC when he was 17 years old.

Some writers are never passe. And Ruskin Bond helps us hold our faith in that thought. In 2022, Fort bookshop Kitab Khana sold as many as 807 titles authored by him. Sales are still going strong.

Behind the man

1. Ruskin Bond considers Rusty, one of his most loved and popular characters, as his alter ego. Young Rusty is the protagonist of a series of adventures in a hill town in India.



Bond was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award(1992), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Bhushan (2014, not in pictures.)

2. His first literary award as a 17-year-old was the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957 for his first novel (The Room on the Roof) for which the cheque came in the mail.

3. He likes reading the Concise Oxford Dictionary, just for fun.

He believes that dreams help. And if its a vivid one, he notes it down immediately. (Left). His study area has a money plant vine across the wall that he jokes "will strangle me in my sleep someday!"(Right)

4. Bond earned a nickname, ‘The Horse’ because he ate well, and that he always ate what was put in front of him. He is extremely fond of pickles.

5. He secretly wished to be a tap dancer after watching Fred Astaire but admits that his girth didn’t permit him to pursue it.

The view of the Himalayas from his study room.

It’s his birthday bash

How can a writer not commemorate his 89th birthday with another riveting read? The Golden Years — The many joys of living a good long life, releases today, and to celebrate the happy coincidence, city-based readers drop by Kitab Khana in Fort between 12 and 1 pm for a cake-cutting ceremony. We read, we eat.