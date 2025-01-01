Gripping plots, tell-all memoirs and more: Major book releases in 2025

This year promises an eclectic mix of page-turners, with the return of big-ticket writers, gripping non-fiction, racy plots and tell-all memoirs by famous faces

Amitav Ghosh

Wild Fictions: Essays

Coming in: January/HarperCollins

This book of essays by the acclaimed author is the curation of his writing on subjects from over 25 years, ranging from literature and language, to travel and discoveries, and climate change. From the significance of the commodification of the clove, to the diversity of the mangrove forests in Bengal, it is a fascinating adventure that absorbs history, and acts as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and empathy. With the combination of moral passion, intellectual curiosity and literary elegance that defines his writing, Ghosh makes us understand the world in new, and urgent ways. Together, the pieces within this book chart a course that allows us to heal our relationships and restore the delicate balance with the volatile landscapes to which we belong. A keepsake for fans of Ghosh’s writings.

The Death of TV News in India

Nidhi Razdan

Coming in: TBA/ Bloomsbury

Nidhi Razdan’s book is the narrative of what really happened to the TV news model and why it broke, and lost all credibility. One of Indian television news’ most recognisable faces, Razdan, looks at the changes over the last 25 years through her life-work and provides an insider’s account.

The Warrior

Christopher Clarey

Coming in: MAY/Hachette

With the tagline, Rafael Nadal and his Kingdom of Clay, this long-awaited title will finally see the light of day after modern-day champ hung his tennis racquet in late 2024. Trace his remarkable story from a young clay court talent to becoming one of tennis’ greatest legends.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

Kiran Desai

Coming in: September/Penguin Random House

The long-awaited new novel by the Booker Prize winner is a love story about two Indians in the USA, navigating the many forces that shape their lives: country, class, race, history and the complicated bonds that link one generation to the next.

Ocean

David Attenborough . COLIN BUTFILED

Coming in: May/ Hachette

The world’s greatest natural history broadcaster of our times uncovers the mystery and the frailty of our ocean s with his long-term collaborator Colin Butfield, highlighting the need to protect the rich marine ecosystems that inhabits it.

India through Iconic Maps

Deepti Anand and Sanghamitra ChatTerjee

Coming in: August/ Roli

A collector’s edition, this exhaustively title is an unprecedented display of the scale, story and beauty of mapmaking in India. This book with more than 250 maps aims to highlight these hidden layers of a map and trace a unique cartographical history of the Indian Subcontinent.

Tibetan Gospel

Farrukh Dhondy

Coming in: TBA/Om Books

The adventure-thriller follows the trail of an Indian Catholic priest, Father Darius ‘Francis’ Cama in a storyline that attempts to dissect the legend attached to a shrine in Kashmir, which is revered by some to be the tomb of Jesus Christ.

Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife

Puja Pujara

Coming in: TBA/ HarperCollins

Rarely have wives of Indian cricketers expressed themselves about life on the road and their superstar statuses, let alone, write a book about it. Readers will get insight about the Pujaras on the road, their struggles, challenges and wins as Puja, Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife dons the author’s avatar.

Bombay Duck

Meher Mirza

Coming in: TBA/HarperCollins

From history to gender and nutrition, this chronicle deep-dives into diverse factors that have added to create the city’s layered culinary legacy.

Stories by Manto: A Graphic Narrative

Pinake De

Coming in: TBA/ Simon & Schuster

For the first time a collection of Saadat Hasan Manto’s works will be presented in graphic form. Here, some of his memorable stories revolving around the Partition of India will come to life, courtesy artworks by known and new artists. Pinaki De, graphic illustrator-designer and Debkumar Mitra, comics curator, editor and reviewer, are its editors.

Ellora

Edited by Deepanjana Klein and Arno Klein

Coming in: TBA/ Mapin

The volume looks at the cross-fertilisation of styles in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain cave temple architecture with stunning photos by Arno Klein. It offers a systematic overview of the Ellora cave temples and looks at the stylistic development of the 34 main caves and lesser caves of the site.

Lightning Kid

Viswanathan Anand

Coming in: TBA/ Hachette

Against the backdrop of D Gukesh’s remarkable elevation to become India’s second GrandMaster in Singapore, India’s first chess GrandMaster, Viswanathan Anand shares 64 winning lessons for young readers and enthusiasts of the game.

Drive to Victory

Karun Chandhok

Coming in: February/ Hachette

In this cool take on Formula-1, Karun Chandhok takes young readers behind the scenes and under the bonnet to show what it really takes to drive to success in this competitive sporting discipline.

The Man Who Fed India

Priyambada JK Chowdhry

Coming in: April/HarperCollins

This illustrated biography of MS Swaminathan by his great-granddaughter looks at how this visionary agricultural scientist ensured India’s food-scape remained abundant. Long before climate change and millets in our diet became cool buzzwords, he spoke about the importance of such key topics.

Song of Asunam

CG Salamander and Rajiv Eipe

Coming in: February/ HarperCollins

This modern fable follows the journey of Vetri, an adventurous boy and a magical, music-loving beast that descends on his sleepy village.

Go Go Flamingo

Devashish Makhija

Coming in: First quarter/ Tullika

With brilliant illustrations by Priya Kuriyan, this book written in verse and soaked in satire reveals the true story of our fragile ecosystem, and how senseless actions by humans impact the natural world with far-reaching implications.

The Little Book of Indian Dogs

Anusha Ramanathan and Chandrima Chatterjee

Coming in: July/HarperCollins

Runi and her baba are looking to bring home the best Indian dog. But how will they be able to pick just one from multiple choices? Will they choose the Chippiparai, the Rampur Hound, the Jonangi or some other indie breed? This unique tale celebrates Indian dog and hound breeds and tells their story.

