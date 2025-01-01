Gripping plots, tell-all memoirs and more: Major book releases in 2025

This year promises an eclectic mix of page-turners, with the return of big-ticket writers, gripping non-fiction, racy plots and tell-all memoirs by famous faces
Amitav Ghosh
Wild Fictions: Essays
Amitav Ghosh
Coming in: January/HarperCollins
ADVERTISEMENT
This book of essays by the acclaimed author is the curation of his writing on subjects from over 25 years, ranging from literature and language, to travel and discoveries, and climate change. From the significance of the commodification of the clove, to the diversity of the mangrove forests in Bengal, it is a fascinating adventure that absorbs history, and acts as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and empathy. With the combination of moral passion, intellectual curiosity and literary elegance that defines his writing, Ghosh makes us understand the world in new, and urgent ways. Together, the pieces within this book chart a course that allows us to heal our relationships and restore the delicate balance with the volatile landscapes to which we belong. A keepsake for fans of Ghosh’s writings.
The Death of TV News in India
Nidhi Razdan
Coming in: TBA/ Bloomsbury
Nidhi Razdan’s book is the narrative of what really happened to the TV news model and why it broke, and lost all credibility. One of Indian television news’ most recognisable faces, Razdan, looks at the changes over the last 25 years through her life-work and provides an insider’s account.
The Warrior
Christopher Clarey
Coming in: MAY/Hachette
With the tagline, Rafael Nadal and his Kingdom of Clay, this long-awaited title will finally see the light of day after modern-day champ hung his tennis racquet in late 2024. Trace his remarkable story from a young clay court talent to becoming one of tennis’ greatest legends.
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
Kiran Desai
Coming in: September/Penguin Random House
The long-awaited new novel by the Booker Prize winner is a love story about two Indians in the USA, navigating the many forces that shape their lives: country, class, race, history and the complicated bonds that link one generation to the next.
Ocean
David Attenborough . COLIN BUTFILED
Coming in: May/ Hachette
The world’s greatest natural history broadcaster of our times uncovers the mystery and the frailty of our ocean s with his long-term collaborator Colin Butfield, highlighting the need to protect the rich marine ecosystems that inhabits it.
India through Iconic Maps
Deepti Anand and Sanghamitra ChatTerjee
Coming in: August/ Roli
A collector’s edition, this exhaustively title is an unprecedented display of the scale, story and beauty of mapmaking in India. This book with more than 250 maps aims to highlight these hidden layers of a map and trace a unique cartographical history of the Indian Subcontinent.
Tibetan Gospel
Farrukh Dhondy
Coming in: TBA/Om Books
The adventure-thriller follows the trail of an Indian Catholic priest, Father Darius ‘Francis’ Cama in a storyline that attempts to dissect the legend attached to a shrine in Kashmir, which is revered by some to be the tomb of Jesus Christ.
Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife
Puja Pujara
Coming in: TBA/ HarperCollins
Rarely have wives of Indian cricketers expressed themselves about life on the road and their superstar statuses, let alone, write a book about it. Readers will get insight about the Pujaras on the road, their struggles, challenges and wins as Puja, Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife dons the author’s avatar.
Bombay Duck
Meher Mirza
Coming in: TBA/HarperCollins
From history to gender and nutrition, this chronicle deep-dives into diverse factors that have added to create the city’s layered culinary legacy.
Stories by Manto: A Graphic Narrative
Pinake De
Coming in: TBA/ Simon & Schuster
For the first time a collection of Saadat Hasan Manto’s works will be presented in graphic form. Here, some of his memorable stories revolving around the Partition of India will come to life, courtesy artworks by known and new artists. Pinaki De, graphic illustrator-designer and Debkumar Mitra, comics curator, editor and reviewer, are its editors.
Ellora
Edited by Deepanjana Klein and Arno Klein
Coming in: TBA/ Mapin
The volume looks at the cross-fertilisation of styles in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain cave temple architecture with stunning photos by Arno Klein. It offers a systematic overview of the Ellora cave temples and looks at the stylistic development of the 34 main caves and lesser caves of the site.
Lightning Kid
Viswanathan Anand
Coming in: TBA/ Hachette
Against the backdrop of D Gukesh’s remarkable elevation to become India’s second GrandMaster in Singapore, India’s first chess GrandMaster, Viswanathan Anand shares 64 winning lessons for young readers and enthusiasts of the game.
Drive to Victory
Karun Chandhok
Coming in: February/ Hachette
In this cool take on Formula-1, Karun Chandhok takes young readers behind the scenes and under the bonnet to show what it really takes to drive to success in this competitive sporting discipline.
The Man Who Fed India
Priyambada JK Chowdhry
Coming in: April/HarperCollins
This illustrated biography of MS Swaminathan by his great-granddaughter looks at how this visionary agricultural scientist ensured India’s food-scape remained abundant. Long before climate change and millets in our diet became cool buzzwords, he spoke about the importance of such key topics.
Song of Asunam
CG Salamander and Rajiv Eipe
Coming in: February/ HarperCollins
This modern fable follows the journey of Vetri, an adventurous boy and a magical, music-loving beast that descends on his sleepy village.
Go Go Flamingo
Devashish Makhija
Coming in: First quarter/ Tullika
With brilliant illustrations by Priya Kuriyan, this book written in verse and soaked in satire reveals the true story of our fragile ecosystem, and how senseless actions by humans impact the natural world with far-reaching implications.
The Little Book of Indian Dogs
Anusha Ramanathan and Chandrima Chatterjee
Coming in: July/HarperCollins
Runi and her baba are looking to bring home the best Indian dog. But how will they be able to pick just one from multiple choices? Will they choose the Chippiparai, the Rampur Hound, the Jonangi or some other indie breed? This unique tale celebrates Indian dog and hound breeds and tells their story.
Also Read
1. Life and Business Lessons from Indra Nooyi (Hachette)
2. Brooke Shields is Not Allowed To Get Old by Brooke Shields (Hachette)
3. PR Sreejesh bio by Uthra Ganesan (Simon & Schuster)
4. The Golden Days: My Life and Times at Doordarshan by Sheila Chaman (Om Books)
5. Aparna Sen bio by Suman Ghosh (Simon & Schuster)
6. India in a Bowl by Meghna Kohli (Roli)
7. Phantom Warriors: India’s Secret Tibetan Army by Tenzing G Tethong & Tendzin Choegyal (Roli)
8. Tested by Pat Cummins (HarperCollins)
10. Kishori Amonkar: A biography by Shailaja Khanna (Westland)
11. Do Sharks have Bellybuttons? by Jose Covaco (Harper Collins)