Delhi-based bassist Hashbass on his new single 'Infinite Worlds'

A wobble bass synth, funky electro-pop rhythms, and a slick guitar solo define Harshit Mishra aka Hashbass’ latest collaboration, Infinite Worlds

Harshit Mishra aka Hashbass at a previous performance. Pic courtesy/Instagram

Every millennial holds close to their heart the sound of the ’80s decade. As a millennial, this writer does hold it against any listener who claims otherwise. An era that created Madonna and Prince is not to just be sniffed at. Delhi-based bassist Harshit Mishra aka Hashbass certainly captures the love for that bass and punchy synth that define his dystopian Infinite Worlds single which was released on May 19 this year.

Dystopian in its style and theme, the single is a part of Hashbass’ tribute to the decade of rollerblades, arcades, and neon lights. Its wobble bass certainly makes a definitive mark on the aural signature of the period. Layered with a diverse range of hypnotic and sonic elements, this spellbinding track is a mark of the sophistical production, much alike Mishra’s recent creations.

The composer is coming off the back of a memorable performance at Lollapalooza in January earlier this year, and a Coke Studio track. But Infinite Worlds stands out for the subtleties. The use of Mishra’s vocals that slip in to add a haunting element that runs through the hypnotic bassline is one. The other is a standout feature by Mishra’s frequent collaborator, Warren Mendonsa. The two had previously collaborated on the composer’s debut single, Anita in 2020 which also featured Shubha Mudgal.

This time Mendonsa takes over with a spectacular solo that almost steals the show. The slick fret work is combined with the eerie vocal samples and heavy synths to stunningly lift the song further. “Warren and his energy and his ability to recreate the music I can hear in my head is a blessing,” Mishra says, before adding, “He always says more through his guitar, and that resonates with my music.”

With two EPs last year —Fruits and Arcade — Infinite Worlds marks the first of the year for Mishra. His next one, Solo At Your Party is set to come out this month. It looks like another productive year for the bassist-composer.

Log on to: Infinite Worlds on Spotify