×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends Why you should try these high protein bowl salads

Team Guide Recommends: Why you should try these high-protein bowl salads

Updated on: 01 December,2022 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

Top

Their high-protein bowls salads are loaded with fresh veggies and smart carb swaps that are wholesome and flavourful

Team Guide Recommends: Why you should try these high-protein bowl salads

Representation pic


The struggle to pack a portion of health and a dose of VFM into a food order is real when you’re navigating the illusion of choice on apps. Not a huge fan of celebrity-led brands, I gave into NUDE Bowls by Malaika Arora amidst a few hectic work days, lured by the discounts. 


Their high-protein bowls salads are loaded with fresh veggies and smart carb swaps that are wholesome and flavourful. The pay-what-you-see rates and list of nutrient content help make a conscious choice. My picks: the smoky chicken and mushroom sauce brown rice, and zingy double chicken crunch power bowl (below).



Log on to: @nudebowls


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai malaika arora

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK