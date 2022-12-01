Team Guide Recommends: Why you should try these high-protein bowl salads

Their high-protein bowls salads are loaded with fresh veggies and smart carb swaps that are wholesome and flavourful

The struggle to pack a portion of health and a dose of VFM into a food order is real when you’re navigating the illusion of choice on apps. Not a huge fan of celebrity-led brands, I gave into NUDE Bowls by Malaika Arora amidst a few hectic work days, lured by the discounts.

Their high-protein bowls salads are loaded with fresh veggies and smart carb swaps that are wholesome and flavourful. The pay-what-you-see rates and list of nutrient content help make a conscious choice. My picks: the smoky chicken and mushroom sauce brown rice, and zingy double chicken crunch power bowl (below).

