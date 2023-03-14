Here's why tinted sunscreens are going to become popular this summer

Packing in both protection and make-up in a layer, tinted sunscreens are set to steal the show this summer

Representation pic

Have one look at the recent launches in the beauty industry, and you will realise that make-up with the benefits of skincare is the future. And we aren’t just talking about serum foundations (which can still have ingredients such as talc) or blushes; even your sunscreen can become a multi-tasking product with a little tint.

“For a super natural finish when I don’t want to do full-face make-up, I opt for tinted sunscreens with a little bit of concealer under the eyes and around the mouth. Add some tint as blush and a tinted lip balm for an easy, natural summer look,” reveals celebrity make-up artist Saloni Jain, who works with stars including Kiara Advani.

She suggests picking a lightweight and serum-textured sunscreen for a look that becomes a part of your skin within minutes, and looks natural, too.

Jain rolls out handy tips to use a tinted sunscreen:

. I love to use a skin-tinted sunscreen with cheek tint. Mix sunscreen with a liquid highlighter and top it with some tint on your cheeks for that glowy natural look.

. For flawless body glow, mix sunscreen with liquid highlighter and bronzer.

. For a dewy natural base for make-up, I like to mix a tinted sunscreen with a little bit of strobe cream for the most natural finish and sun protection.

Screen time

Here are a few tinted sunscreens to try in summer 2023:

. Belif UV Protector Multi Sunscreen +: This clean sunscreen has no synthetic preservatives, fragrance or dyes, and is mineral oil-sulphate-paraben-phthalate-free. Rs 2,541

Representation pic

. Maybelline Fit Me Fresh Tint: This latest tint has SPF 50 and the power of Vitamin C which boosts your skin’s sun protection.Rs 399

. The Pink Foundry Mineral Matte Tinted Sunscreen: This offers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Rs 1,650

. The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen Gel: This gives SPF 60 PA++++ protection and is armoured with zinc and titanium dioxide. Rs 699

. Bioderma Photoderm Crème Claire: This fluid tinted sunscreen is designed for sensitive skin, and has a super light, absorbent texture. Rs 1,099

. Sandiva One & Done tinted sunblock: This sunblock has the benefits of sandalwood and provides broad spectrum protection. Rs 750