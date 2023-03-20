Broaden your horizons

Celebrate Francophonie month with a special curation of French films at this city-based festival

A Plein Temps

Languages, even the ones we don’t speak, appeal to us for their aural quality. This writer often listens to French compositions and dialogues to experience their elegance. But a language swells up in its communicative power when supplemented by cultural context. And Francophonie, a global organisation of countries and groups that speak French, was founded on that idea. With March 20 being observed as International Francophonie Day, and the month rejoiced for diverse Francophone cultures, Mumbai will witness a film festival that celebrates the unique sound and visual qualities of French cinema. Presented by Alliance Française de Bombay, the five-day festival looks to uphold the beauty of diversity.

A few moments from the films L’employee du mois

Drawing our attention to its history, executive director Stéphane Doutrelant shares that with regard to their technique, tonality and treatment, the curation of films will be very different from popular American narratives. “I am excited for viewers to identify and enjoy the diversity of Francophone cultures,” he added. The carnival that is open to one and all, will feature works such as Au Revoir Le Bonheur, La Terre Vue Du Coeur, L’employée du mois, À Plein Temps and Tambour Battant. The films represent parts of the world such as Canada, Quebec, Belgium, France and Switzerland. Each cinema comments on contemporary issues and identities. For instance, À Plein Temps, the title meaning full time, is about a single mother who works as head maid in a Parisian hotel. Her taxing job requires her to be on the move throughout the day, just to make enough for her two children. She travels from the suburbs to Paris daily, and after work, travels back to pick up her children. The film builds up to this one opportunity in a marketing firm that comes by her way, and she has to cut corners to show up for the interview.



Tambour Battant

Directed by François-Christophe Marzal, Tambour Battant opens in a Swiss hamlet. This musical, depicting the 1970s, is about two local brass bands competing to appear for the final competition. The situation is portrayed alongside women fighting for their right to vote. Apart from the films, the festival will also host a series of talks and discussions across topics. When we ask Doutrelant to list out his favourite films from the line-up, he says, “I wouldn’t say I have any particular favourites. I like that each film puts forth the ethos of a time and region.” He feels that the Indian audience will relate to the variety of subjects.

To celebrate Francophonie, Alliance Française de Bombay has also put out a call for a creative writing competition. The contest is open to all kinds of French language learners. It’s a way for the organisers to let people articulate their love for the language.

Starts: Today

Till: March 21, 23, 24 and 27; 6.30 pm daily

At: 7 Alliance Française de Bombay, Theosophy Hall, 40 New Marine Lines, next to Nirmala Niketan College

Log on to: @afmumbai on Instagram