I allow creativity to take its course: Check out the artwork of this16-year-old budding artist in SoBo

A 16-year-old budding experimental artist from Mulund will debut a collection of 25 artworks at a SoBo gallery tomorrow

(From left) Mahavat, the portrait of an Indian elephant

In all fairness, the trope of teens today being glued to their screens and muttering in a secret language of internet abbreviations and slangs is starting to feel a tad overdone. For a reality check, strike up a conversation with 16-year old artist Prithveer Jain; and if you’re into art, make sure it’s at his upcoming exhibition at the IFBE gallery at Ballard Estate. The artist will take you up on a debate about art movements, the purpose of art, and creative expression. As the teenager gears for his first ever public exhibition tomorrow, we delve into the mind of the young artist, exploring his inspirations and the stories behind his art.



Fading Eclipse

Over a phone call from his home studio in Mulund, the collegian who is currently pursuing an International Baccalaureate Diploma, describes his collection, most of which was put together during the COVID 19 lockdown, as an experiment in artistic styles. The artist’s process, in many ways, mirrors the same free-spirited approach. “I never have a concrete idea in mind when I sit down to paint. It’s only after the first stroke or first pour of colour touches the canvas that an idea emerges,” he shares. Kicking off his experiments in 2020 with spray cans taking inspiration from the growing graffiti movement in the city, the artist shares that the lockdown, and the ensuing boredom led him to explore acrylic painting and pouring, mediums that form the bulk of the Prism: What Goes Around collection, which will be showcased at the gallery tomorrow.



Jain works on an artwork at his home studio. Pics/Sameer Markande

One of the standouts from his collection, the 16-year-old believes is Mahavat — a layered portrait of an elephant created in two halves. “Mahavat sat unfinished for a month. I like to allow creativity to take its course. When I am unsatisfied with how a painting is progressing, I take a step back. There’s no point forcing a piece to completion for the sake of an imaginary deadline,” Jain reveals, adding that a spark of creativity a month later, between juggling academics, art, and his growing passion for karate, led to the piece finally taking its final shape and form. Dharmesh Jain, the artist’s father, tells us that while they’re surprised by his ability to juggle his responsibilities sometimes, the upcoming exhibition is part of a natural progression for Prithveer, who grew up visiting art galleries in the city and first picked up a paintbrush at the age of 10.



Prithveer Jain

While the teenager is expectedly excited for his debut and interacting with visitors at the gallery, he lets us in on his mantra for the big day — less is more, always. He elaborates, “Describing an artwork might very well be the death of imagination. I want the visitors to rack their brains and tell me what they make of it instead. I believe what they tell me, will give me an insight into how my art makes people feel too.” Case in point is Untitled 2, one of Jain’s earliest works that hides characters and their expressions beneath layers of abstract art. “At first glance, you see the silhouette of a man sitting at a bar. It’s when you probe deeper that you see the emotions that are quietly brewing in his idle mind,” he reveals.

At the risk of sounding like every inquisitive adult, we ask the 11th grader what he thinks the future holds for him. Sure enough, he answers like one. “I receive advice from both ends of the spectrum,” Jain laughs, adding, “Some want me to pursue a career in business, while others have warned me of not letting go of my passion. Personally, the only thing I know right now is that I will never make art my primary source of income. Making art solely for money curtails artistic freedom; it makes art a chore.” For the few who wouldn’t mind taking advice from a teen, those are words to live by.

On: April 2, 3 pm to 7 pm (opening); April 3 to 7, 10 am to 7 pm

At: IFBE, 10-12, Calicut Road, Ballard Estate, Fort.