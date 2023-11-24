A drag race event at this Mulund venue blends the thrill of motorbike racing with a multisensory hip-hop experience

A graffiti artist in action

Listen to this article What is it about this drag race that is turning heads in Mumbai? x 00:00

If you, like this writer, grew up watching the Fast and Furious series from your couch, living vicariously through Dom Toretto’s crew zipping past the lanes of Los Angeles and Tokyo, all while daydreaming about conquering the underground racing scene one day, you’re not alone. This is the exact thought that led Rohit Jha, head of rides and community at Hero MotoCorp, to conceptualise the XDrags Cult, a community driven event infused with drag racing action, hip-hop music, dance and graffiti.

For the uninitiated, drag racing is a form of motor racing that pits two drivers or riders, each with a vehicle tuned specifically for quick acceleration, against each other on a short track with the goal of making it past the finish line first. In a brief chat, Jha reveals the machine of choice for the upcoming event, his voice brimming with excitement — the Xtreme 160R 4V, a four-valve, 160cc racing-cum-commuter bike. What is it about the event that is turning heads in the city?

ADVERTISEMENT



A moment from a drag race at a previous edition of the event

Rahul Kumar, an executive from Jha’s team lays it out for us. “The aim of the event is to introduce bikers to the concept of drag racing, which is a gateway to advanced motorsports like rallying and track racing. Participants can simply hop onto one of our bikes and we’ll set them up with an opponent. The race consists of three laps of a short 200m track that we’ve custom-built for high-speed action,” he elaborates. Responding to concerns about overall safety of such events, he adds, “We will brief the participants at the outset about the safety measures to be followed in a drag race. We have an instructional video for novices that will help them settle in. Safety gear, including elbow and knee guards, will be provided.”

Wherever there’s high adrenaline, there has to be music. The bikers reveal that they decided to steer clear of mainstream rappers and DJs and reached out to new talents who they feel truly embody the wild and free spirit of the event. A fresh roster featuring DJ Athens, rappers MC Josh and Kavikaar, beatboxers Vignesh BBX and Aryan BBX, and b-boys Vikram Godakiya and Kancha, will represent the Dharavi Dream Project at the open-air venue. While the engines rev to the beats of these artistes, graffiti artist BMS will craft a visual spectacle for the attendees. “An event like this was long overdue and we are excited to bring a world-class motorsport experience to the city,” Kumar concludes.

On: November 26; 6 pm

At: Richardson and Cruddas, LBS Marg, Jagjivan Ram Nagar, Mulund West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Safety comes first

>> Carry your valid driving license and photo ID

>> Come equipped with a full-faced standard helmet

>> Dress for the job; do not show up to ride in shorts and flip-flops

>> Do not consume liquor or narcotics before the event

>> Adhere to the rules set by the experts/organisers