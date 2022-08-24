Attend this four-day festival in Mumbai that celebrates the Koli, Warli communities

A four-day festival will blend art, culture, cuisine and a cycling tour to celebrate the Koli and Warli communities’ relationship with the coastal ecosystem

A photograph from 1980 that shows how the boats were easily accessible on ground before the construction of the jetty at Versova. The tidal levels changed after this alteration of the edges. Pic courtesy/Prithviraj Chandi

When Vikas Motiram Koli was growing up in the bylanes of Versova Koliwada, his father would wade into the waters of the Versova creek or khadi with a fishing net in tow, every evening. A few steps in, and he would trap a crab or a few prawns, guaranteeing a fresh catch for dinner. Walking past mounds of trash at Versova jetty, and the dark muddy water lapping against rows of fishing boats, we struggle to imagine Vikas’ childhood memories. “That was 30 to 35 years ago. Now, I don’t even want to dip my feet in the water. You can’t find much fish close to the shore anymore, thanks to pollution,” the social entrepreneur rues.

Fishermen at work by the creek. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

His nostalgia is sketched out in Koli resident, Vishnu Hegde’s panoramic pen artworks of the creek. Pristine blue waters, frothy white waves, golden sandy shores, and clusters of flora. “There used to be reti [mound of red soil] amid the creek; that soil was used to build Koli houses, but now it’s vanished,” Vishnu kaka reminisces about the creek, which continues to be integral to the lives of the Kolis of Versova and Madh, and the Warlis of Dharavali (near Aksa beach). The crucial water inlet is at the centre of an upcoming festival, Conversations of the Creek (Samvad Khadicha), hosted by urban solutions think-tank Bombay61 (B61) and city collective Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic (MMM).

Vishnu Hegde’s work depicts the once-pristine nature of the khadi

Through four days of art, culture, food, and a cycling tour, the fest will celebrate different facets of the creek system. Jai and Ketaki Bhadgaonkar, co-founders, B61, share that the festival is an extension of their engagement with the community. Inspired by traditional knowledge of the Kolis, the duo, along with local fishermen, MMM and Tapestry research project, recently worked on #NewCatchInTown — a fishing net installation that traps plastic waste from the creek. One can check out their model at the festival.

Warli artist Reshma Ram Tare’s artwork showcases the community’s relationship with the creek; Jai and Ketaki Bhadgaonkar; Harpreet Bhullar; Vikas Motiram Koli

Frames are being set up at Shantivan, near the jetty, which will house the festival, when we drop by. The space will host an exhibition comprising archival and contemporary photos of the creek, sourced from the community, and maps that depict the creek’s history, biodiversity and the impact of climate change. “There’s a difference in the way the rest of the city perceives the creek — as nullahs or sewage carrying systems,” asserts Ketaki. The photo exhibition, along with Vishnu kaka’s paintings, and Warli artist from Dharavali, Reshma Ram Tare’s artwork, will offer viewers a chance to explore the significance of the khadi, through the lens of the communities that thrive on it.

A model of New Catch In Town

The cultural fiesta will also witness a Warli art workshop by Dinesh Barap, an opportunity to dive into Koli culture over an authentic feast served by home chef Harsha Tapke, and a cycle tour of Madh Koliwada.



Vikas notes that generally, people outside the community think that the sea is full of fish, and Kolis just need to go and catch them. “But due to climate change and other factors, the biodiversity and production are changing, impacting our livelihoods,” he points out. This is why, Harpreet Bhullar from MMM hopes to rope the city’s youth into the conservation conversation. The festival is a forum for them to deepen their understanding of climate change, she adds.

Jai, who grew up in Versova, looks forward to opening the forum to visitors to imagine new possibilities. “We intend to take people on a journey of what the Versova Creek was to what it is now, while exploring possible solutions for its conservation,” he signs off.

At Shantivan, near Versova Jetty, Versova Koliwada.

From August 25 to 28

Log on to @mumbaismagic

