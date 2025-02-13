An exciting old title by a British forester about the life of the tiger, written in early 20th century, has been revived for young readers and adults in a refurbished edition

One of the highlights of the books is an account of a tiger’s encounter with a wild boar. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia

Listen to this article This book narrates a tiger's journey and how it is affected by human-wildlife confrontation x 00:00

British forestry officer and conservationist Sir Sainthill Eardley-Wilmot was posted in India — and, briefly, in Myanmar — under various posts during the Colonial era. During this period, he closely observed the forest life, especially in the old North and North-West provinces of the country, writing about the need for regeneration of the sal trees and the treatment of the long-leafed deciduous trees like the shisham and khair. Eardley-Wilmot’s study was instrumental in the establishment of the Forest Research Institute in India. In 1911, he published a slim book called The Life of a Tiger. This has now been republished (Talking Cub) with a new cover, featuring Argentine painter Julia Wernicke’s painting of the big cats.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sir Sainthill Eardley-Wilmot

The title returns not only as a reminder of his contributions at a time when such knowledge was scanty, but also as a story that shines an essential light on human interference with wildlife. Although the book is a work of fiction, one cannot tell it apart from a non-fictional account; so striking is Eardley-Wilmot’s writing. The treasure is in the details. From the early months when a cub learns to hunt until the later years of his combat with the powerful neighbours and others of his species, readers are glued to the tiger’s search for food, home, and safety. One of the most startling chapters in the book is the tiger’s encounter with a wild boar in the midst of a meadow surrounded by the Himalayan fir trees. Unlike the other pigs, the intrepid boar stands its ground; its spirit convinces us of how hard it makes the game for the king of the jungle.

With such singularly detailed writing, an illustrated map tracing the tiger’s path — from the plains in northern India to the hills across the river, and further into the plains through a ravine — is a bit of a missed opportunity. It would have been an interesting addition to the narrative, especially since there is so much movement in it. For instance, its ascent up the Himalayas, when depicted through sketched pug marks, would add to the dynamism for young contemporary readers. Eardley-Wilmot’s work is captivating; he watches from close quarters, among other things, how a tiger’s life gets affected from human and wildlife confrontation should poaching and hunting rackets continue. His poignancy echoes the agonising journey such activities can take the displaced tigers through.

AVAILABLE All leading bookstores and e-stores

COST Rs 250