Unwind with music: Catch this week’s gigs

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

With percussionist Rajesh Punjabi and two surprise acts, this one is for the true devotees

Unwind with music: Catch this week's gigs

In perfect harmony


Experience the Danish Chamber Orchestra as they present intimate chamber versions of classics by Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel.
On: April 7; 5 pm
At: NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost: Rs 500 


All that jazz


Ring in the celebrations for the World Jazz Month with city-based classical and jazz pianist Anurag Naidu and his collective. With percussionist Rajesh Punjabi and two surprise acts, this one is for the true devotees.
On: April 3; 9 pm  
At: Bonobo Bar. Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Log on to:  @bonobobandra

Musical beginnings

Catch vocalist Rahul Desphande and his Marathi Collective’s debut performance in the city to celebrate Gudi Padwa. The six-piece band will present soulful renditions of classical Marathi tunes.  
On: April 7; 10.30 am  
At: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Mongibhai Road, Vile Parle East. 
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 299 onwards

