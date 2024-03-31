Unwind with music: Catch this week’s gigs

With percussionist Rajesh Punjabi and two surprise acts, this one is for the true devotees
In perfect harmony
Experience the Danish Chamber Orchestra as they present intimate chamber versions of classics by Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel.
On: April 7; 5 pm
At: NCPA, Nariman Point.
Cost: Rs 500
Cost: Rs 500
All that jazz
Ring in the celebrations for the World Jazz Month with city-based classical and jazz pianist Anurag Naidu and his collective. With percussionist Rajesh Punjabi and two surprise acts, this one is for the true devotees.
On: April 3; 9 pm
At: Bonobo Bar. Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Entry: Free
Musical beginnings
Catch vocalist Rahul Desphande and his Marathi Collective’s debut performance in the city to celebrate Gudi Padwa. The six-piece band will present soulful renditions of classical Marathi tunes.
On: April 7; 10.30 am
At: Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Mongibhai Road, Vile Parle East.
Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 299 onwards