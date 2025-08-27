A Borivli-based Ganeshotsav mandal is embracing forensic psychology through an expert-led interactive pop-up and a fictional crime case

God knows where all the modaks have been disappearing from the Shree Siddhi Sai Ganpati pandal in Borivli this year. Actually, he doesn’t. The fictional case of Bappa’s stolen modaks becomes the foundation of forensic psychologist Krupa Nishar’s one-day pop-up at the 32-year-old pandal at Borivli’s Vazira. A stall, cordoned off with crime scene tape, will put devotees in the shoes of a detective. The premise is simple: Ganesha and his brother Kartikeya lock horns in a friendly face-off. Ganesha emerges victorious and bags a sweet modak reward from mother Parvati. All was good, until one night, a box of modaks vanished without a trace.

God knows where all the modaks have been disappearing from the Shree Siddhi Sai Ganpati pandal in Borivli this year. Actually, he doesn’t. The fictional case of Bappa’s stolen modaks becomes the foundation of forensic psychologist Krupa Nishar’s one-day pop-up at the 32-year-old pandal at Borivli’s Vazira. A stall, cordoned off with crime scene tape, will put devotees in the shoes of a detective. The premise is simple: Ganesha and his brother Kartikeya lock horns in a friendly face-off. Ganesha emerges victorious and bags a sweet modak reward from mother Parvati. All was good, until one night, a box of modaks vanished without a trace.



Participants examine the scene at Nishar’s forensic psychology pop-up. PICS COURTESY/KRUPA NISHAR

“The collaboration might sound unusual, but it’s important. For many of us who grew up watching television, the idea of a detective begins and ends with shows like CID and Crime Patrol. My aim is to debunk myths about real-life crime solving and sensitise participants to the challenges faced by the courts, police, prisoners, psychologists and families affected by a crime,” Nishar adds. The expert has conducted multiple workshops across the country before making her way to the suburb this weekend.

Kartik Gada, a junior member of the mandal, remembers playing detective at Nishar’s workshop in Andheri earlier this year. “I always wanted to bring the experience to more people. Ganeshotsav seemed like the perfect time,” he shares. In its 33rd year now, the mandal comprises a small group of five housing societies in the neighbourhood, who chip in towards a simple eco-friendly celebration every year.

A set of clues from the case

So, what really happens at a forensic psychology pop-up? From a simple spot-the-difference task where participants closely observe pictures of Ganesha’s room from the day of the theft, to more complex tasks including QR codes and memory maps, the case reaches conclusion in approximately 10 minutes, Nishar informs. “One of the segments requires you to memorise emergency numbers like 1098, the national child helpline and 112, the ambulance helpline. These numbers are as important as the more widely-recognised 100 code,” she reminds us.

Nishar knows that the faithful come in all ages in this city that loves Bappa. All staff members, we learn, are trained in sensitisation and child-friendly language to filter out terms such as murder and death that might make the children uncomfortable. “The games are easy and don’t rely heavily on mythology, making it suitable for players of all ages. Children have often told me they feel like police and CID officers after the sessions,” she chuckles.



Krupa Nishar

We ask for a handy pro tip from the expert before we sign off; lest we’re caught off guard when the modak menace reaches our neighbourhood. “Things are seldom as simple as they seem. While hard evidence is vital, tapping into the psyche and carefully profiling all individuals connected to the case can open a world of clues and new suspects,” she reminds us. So, were you anywhere near Vazira in Borivli this past week?



ON August 31; 5 pm to 7 pm

AT Shree Siddhi Sai Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal, opposite Ganesha Hospital, Vazira, Borivli West.

LOG ON TO @officialkrupa.nishar

EMAIL nisharkrupa.kn@gmail.com (to book a pop-up)

All for Ganesha

From modak options to sketching workshops, take your pick to get into the festive mood



PIC COURTESY/BOMBAY SWEET SHOP

Modak mania

Indulge in imaginative variations like Chocolate Hazelnut Modak and Puran Poli Modak. If you’ve been asked to watch your sweet count this season, we suggest the Maha Modak (above), a massive modak stuffed with ladoos and gujiyas.

AT Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra, Kala Ghoda, Oshiwara.

LOG ON TO bombaysweetshop.com

Take the cake

Choose from the Ganpati Cake (right) inspired by festive elements, or the bite-sized Ganpati cupcakes adorned with toppings like hibiscus flowers, fruits and paan.

AT Toujours, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @toujoursmumbai

Keep it classic

Don’t fix what ain’t broken, they say. Get your hands on Panshikar & Co.’s signature mawa, kaju, pista or ukadiche modaks that have been mainstays at traditional celebrations for more than a century.

AT Panshikar & Co., Girgaon, Dadar, Vile Parle, Ghatkopar.

CALL 9819817330 (Girgaon)



PIC COURTESY/TOUJOURS

Sculpted with love

Learn how to build a Ganpati idol from scratch from a clay modeling expert. Take home your creation and celebrate Bappa’s arrival with joy.

ON August 27 to September 7 TIME 1 pm onwards

AT Brew Haus Cafe, Cross Road, Opposite JaiGopal Industries, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 899 onwards

Wall of grace

Learn the traditional folk art of Kutch’s Lippan Kaam at House of Hand’s workshop and create Bappa-inspired wall hangings.

ON August 30; 1 pm onwards

AT Pret A Manger, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 999 onwards

Art of devotion

Join Suburban Sketchers, a Mumbai-based artist group at Bal Vikas Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and unleash your creativity on canvas by sketching and painting Bappa in all its glory.

ON August 28; 9 am onwards

AT Bal Vikas Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Hari Om Nagar, Borivli West.

LOG ON TO @suburban.sketchersmumbai

Compiled by Devashish Kamble and Rhea Varghese