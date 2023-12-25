Here’s a curated list of events to extend your festive celebrations through the week into the New Year

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Celebrate the festive week with these curated list of events in Mumbai x 00:00

Fun at the circus

CATCH a spectacular show by Finix Circus (left) complete with special effects. Witness some breathtaking tricks by these cool folks.

ON December 27 to January 1; 4 pm and 7.30 pm

AT Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, KM Munshi Road, Grant Road West, Gamdevi.

LOG ON TO finixcircus.com

COST Rs 499 onwards

Get artsy

Sign up with this art space to inspire your creative energies at a fun workshop. They also have an art spinning wheel where you can paint by splashing colours around to your heart’s content. Messy, but fun!

TILL 31 December; multiple slots AT Hues by SLA, Khar West.

LOG ON TO huesbysla.com

COST Rs 1,499

Laugh out loud

If you are looking for a smile, try this comedy festival that boasts a lineup of comedians including Shreeja Chaturvedi, Gurleen Pannu (below), Sumaira Shaikh and others.

ON December 30; 7.30 pm

AT Royal Opera House, Charni Road.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499

Kiddies line up

This winter camp has a series of activities for children from ages two to six years. Along with arts, crafts, games and fun, they also have educational inputs like building vocabulary, comprehension, social skills and more.

TILL January 6; multiple slots AT Magic Beans, Kemps Corner.

LOG ON TO magicbeans.net.in

COST Rs 5,995 onwards

Live the elf life

Give your little ones the opportunity to take on the role of Santa’s little helpers at this Christmas workshop that guides kids through toy-making, baking and some secret experiments with Santa.

ON December 26 to December 30

AT Safari Kid Global, Plot 211, Pali Market Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 4,000

Dance to the good old days

This vinyl night will turn back time with a listening session of Pink Floyd on Christmas week. Connect with likeminded music enthusiasts as you groove to the iconic rock music for the last Thursday of the year.

On December 28; 9.30 pm onwards

At Adagio, Chembur; Bandra.

Call 9930008054

Cost Rs 300 (for non-members)

Cinematic nostalgia



An earlier guided tour in Mumbai

Enjoy a walk through the National Museum of Indian Cinema and unravelling the sweet memories of pop culture, trivia and romance through the streets of South Mumbai with this guided tour.

ON December 30; 11.30 am

MEETING POINT National Museum of Indian Cinema, Cumballa Hill.

WHATSAPP 9559226206 to register

EMAIL karwaanheritage@gmail.com

COST Rs 350 (students); Rs 700 (non-students)