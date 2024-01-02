A three-day event of talks, walkthroughs and a sale celebrates the legacy of the late Jankidevi Bajaj, and the longstanding tradition of Khadi and indigenous textiles in India

Handspun saree from Manas by Manas Ghorai

Listen to this article Celebrate the diverse heritage of Indian textiles and Khadi at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery x 00:00

The new year demands a new perspective. The Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery will host a three-day event that celebrates the legacy and diverse heritage of Indian textile and Khadi. The Swadheen Symposium hosted by the Ladies’ Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Jankidevi Bajaj awards.

Jankidevi Bajaj (right). Pic Courtesy/Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

“The award honours the legacy and work of the late Jankidevi Bajaj. She was a freedom fighter and worked to highlight the Khadi industry. We will be hosting an exhibition that offers insight into her life,” says Zarine Sanjana, officer-in-charge of the events. Visitors can participate in a walkthrough that will take them through Bajaj’s journey, and her contribution to the Swadeshi movement and the Khadi industry. In addition, the venue will also witness 10 participants from across the country who will exhibit their hand-spun, handwoven products and textiles. “Visitors can sign up for talks at the symposium with speakers such as Sushma Veerappa of Udaanta Trust, Sumanas Koulagi and Paresh Patel of Royal Brocades,” Sanjana adds. The final talk on the opening day is themed around Working in the Khadi landscape, where Ravi Kiran of Metaphor Racha and Patel will be in conversation with Tinaz Nooshian, editor-in-chief, mid-day.

Handspun blockprinted quilted jacket from Metaphor Racha

The tribute will conclude with the annual award being presented to Rajiben Vankar for her contribution to sustainable employment for women using traditional knowledge of artisanal craft. For city-dwellers looking for a change from the fast fashion of today, this might just be the venue to explore India’s OG fabrics.

Lahauli socks by Kullvi Whims



On January 7 to January 9; 11 am to 7 pm, all days

At Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.

Log on to imcnet.org/events (registration compulsory)

Free