Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Celebrate the diverse heritage of Indian textiles and Khadi at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery

Celebrate the diverse heritage of Indian textiles and Khadi at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

A three-day event of talks, walkthroughs and a sale celebrates the legacy of the late Jankidevi Bajaj, and the longstanding tradition of Khadi and indigenous textiles in India

Celebrate the diverse heritage of Indian textiles and Khadi at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery

Handspun saree from Manas by Manas Ghorai

Listen to this article
Celebrate the diverse heritage of Indian textiles and Khadi at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery
x
00:00

The new year demands a new perspective. The Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery will host a three-day event that celebrates the legacy and diverse heritage of Indian textile and Khadi. The Swadheen Symposium hosted by the Ladies’ Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Jankidevi Bajaj awards. 


Jankidevi Bajaj (right). Pic Courtesy/Jamnalal Bajaj FoundationJankidevi Bajaj (right). Pic Courtesy/Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation


“The award honours the legacy and work of the late Jankidevi Bajaj. She was a freedom fighter and worked to highlight the Khadi industry. We will be hosting an exhibition that offers insight into her life,” says Zarine Sanjana, officer-in-charge of the events. Visitors can participate in a walkthrough that will take them through Bajaj’s journey, and her contribution to the Swadeshi movement and the Khadi industry. In addition, the venue will also witness 10 participants from across the country who will exhibit their hand-spun, handwoven products and textiles. “Visitors can sign up for talks at the symposium with speakers such as Sushma Veerappa of Udaanta Trust, Sumanas Koulagi and Paresh Patel of Royal Brocades,” Sanjana adds. The final talk on the opening day is themed around Working in the Khadi landscape, where Ravi Kiran of Metaphor Racha and Patel will be in conversation with Tinaz Nooshian, editor-in-chief, mid-day.


Handspun blockprinted quilted jacket from Metaphor RachaHandspun blockprinted quilted jacket from Metaphor Racha

The tribute will conclude with the annual award being presented to Rajiben Vankar for her contribution to sustainable employment for women using traditional knowledge of artisanal craft. For city-dwellers looking for a change from the fast fashion of today, this might just be the venue to explore India’s OG fabrics.

Lahauli socks by Kullvi WhimsLahauli socks by Kullvi Whims

On January 7 to January 9; 11 am to 7 pm, all days
At Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point. 
Log on to imcnet.org/events (registration compulsory)
Free

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK