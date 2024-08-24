Empowered by a passionate chess fan, a new community space in Vidyavihar seeks to take the game to suburban middle-class neighbourhoods

Kartik Krishnan plays chess at the new open and free-for-all venue in Vidyavihar. Pics/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article This new community space in Vidyavihar wants to take chess to more neighbourhoods in Mumbai x 00:00

It is a hot and humid day, and the Vidyavihar railway station is buzzing with Gen-Zers chatting their way to college. Right across the station, inside a seemingly quiet business complex, Kartik Krishnan is setting up boards inside the new community space, The Chess Temple. A new extension of the city-based venture, Chess Base India, the venue is filled with books and boards for any chess enthusiast to walk in, and play for free.

Freedom to play

The space was inaugurated by Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on August 15. Quite appropriate, says founder Sagar Shah, who regularly hosts weekend sessions in Ghatkopar.

Youngsters play chess at the venue; (right) A boy browses through the collection of Informators

“Over the years, chess has evolved and grown as a sport. What it lacks is a place where people can exchange information, read books and play games,” he points out.

From the outside, the venue looks like any ordinary business enterprise. As you enter, the narrow corridor opens up into a cosy, well-lit space. The floor is designed in square blocks of blue and white mats giving it the appearance of a chess board. There are boards with pieces laid out alongside cushions already. “The idea is to keep it an open, free space for everyone,” Krishnan shares. Players looking for a challenge can turn to the ‘chess problem of the day’ posted on the wall, and find a solution on their board.

Devadatt Modak

Books galore

The real treasure lies inside the cupboards — a collection of over 1,000 books on chess donated by Devadatt Modak from Nashik. It was this donation that led to the decision to open up a new space, Shah admits. Modak, 70, was a passionate chess enthusiast whose love for the game began in his early teens. “My father developed a fondness for chess while pursuing his PhD in London University. He introduced me to it,” the veteran shares over a phone call. Although he did not participate in many tournaments, Modak remained passionate about buying books. “I subscribed to the magazine Chess Mate, as well as the Russian-language magazines like 64 and Shakhmaty V SSR. I learnt Russian to understand them,” he reveals.

As a bank employee, Modak was also financially stable to pursue this passion. With passing age, reading became a difficult task. After much thought, he reached out to Shah nearly six months ago with the idea. “I did not want the books to be split up in 10 different places. I know Sagar through his wife, Amruta, and the work they were doing. It felt right,” Modak shares.

The QR code needs to be scanned to access the collection on phone; (right) The venue boasts of an array of rare magazines from the collection

The collection is a treasure trove for enthusiasts of the game, Shah tells us. “Some of them are as rare as they get. Before the Internet, these books and magazines were the only way people could learn or discover new moves,” the founder explains.

Krishnan shows us one of such rare series of books referred to as Informators. “Once upon a time, people would contemplate on moves for days. The entire game with an opponent overseas would pan out in correspondence. A single move could take months. These books contain all such games, moves, and the dates along with details of correspondence,” he shares.

Sagar Shah

Coded and ready

Over the last six months, the team has labelled, marked and categorised the books for easy access. There is a QR-code by the door for people to scan, allowing them to browse through the categories. “Our only condition is that you cannot take the books home. You are welcome to read, and even donate your own books,” he shares.

Shah reveals that talks are on to transform the venue into a regular space for chess workshops and events for players and arbitrators (referees in chess). “The idea is to transform it into a community space that welcomes the amateur and the professional alike,” he says. The moves seem right.

AT The Chess Temple, 507, Damji Shamji Trade Center, Vidyavihar West.

TIME 1 pm to 8 pm (daily)

FREE