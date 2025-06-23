Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Explore this rare exhibition in Mumbai that sheds light on a Kemps Corner art studio

Explore this rare exhibition in Mumbai that sheds light on a Kemps Corner art studio

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

A rare exhibition sheds light on a studio by a Jewish émigré couple who shaped a distinct and charming moment in the city, and India’s legacy of modern art

Explore this rare exhibition in Mumbai that sheds light on a Kemps Corner art studio

Badri Narayan, untitled, ca. 1970s, glass mosaic. Pics Courtesy/JNAF; Haresh Mehta Collection

Listen to this article
Explore this rare exhibition in Mumbai that sheds light on a Kemps Corner art studio
x
00:00

In the quiet lanes off Kemps Corner, now at the beating heart of the city, once lay a studio looking to reshape ideas about India’s approach to art. “The Vitrum Studio was initiated in 1957 by Simon and Hanna Lifschutz, a Jewish couple escaping Poland during World War II. There were very few spaces for art and art galleries in the city at the time, and they employed emerging artists in the city, several of them graduates from the Sir JJ School of Art,” shares Puja Vaish, curator, Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation. The gallery is currently hosting the exhibition, A Glazed History: Badri Narayan and the Vitrum Studio, that opened on June 14.

Badri Narayan, untitled, ca 1960s - 70s, mosaic floor lamp
Badri Narayan, untitled, ca 1960s - 70s, mosaic floor lamp


Established by the Lifschutzes, the studio was the offshoot of their industrial glassmaking enterprise. Badri Narayan, who signed on with the studio as their first, and chief artist, was part of a stable that included KK Hebbar, FN Souza, KH Ara, B Prabha, B Vitthal to name a few. Artists were offered a chance to experiment with glasswork, mosaics, and ceramic glazes at a time when they were only used for decorative purposes in architecture. “The studio’s ethos straddled art and design. The works were used as affordable art and decor objects — lamps, table tops and murals among others,” reveals Vaish.


Verso of a ceramic tile
Verso of a ceramic tile

The exhibition includes photos and writings on public art of the time, photographs of lost and existing murals, illustrated books, and an early documentary film on the studio and the glass factor in Vikhroli commissioned by the Lifschutzes, as well as an archival section of Narayan’s writings on public murals among others. “By recovering overlooked chapters, the exhibition demonstrates the importance of expanding the canon of Indian Art beyond established narratives,” Vaish concludes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai kemps corner Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK