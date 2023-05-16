A summer chess camp held on the ground level of a busy suburban mall enables participants to learn the game at their own pace

Representation pic

Listen to this article This mall in Mumbai has organised a summer chess camp for those interested x 00:00

The chaos of shoppers takes over the ground level of a shopping mall as they make their way to grab the coolest deals. Amidst the buzz and frenzy, 40 to 50 chess players are seated in pin-drop silence, trying to visualise their next move on the black and white board in front of them. Though chess and a busy mall sounds like a bad marriage, it is a reality that gets played out every weekend Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla. The chess club held every Saturday by ChessBase India, an online platform, sees many enthusiasts swarming to the mall for a quick game. “We have been conducting these club meetings at this mall for the past 14 months now,” Priyanka Ved, chess coach, tells us.



The 10-day camp is open for all age groups and every level of skill set

Taking this collaboration a step further, ChessBase will be holding a self-paced learning camp for beginners at the same mall, starting today. Ved will be assisted by fellow coach, Nithin Chandan, who will be guiding the participants for the next 10 days. “Anyone above the age of four can participate in this camp. From beginners to professionals, enthusiasts can sign up because it is a self-paced camp,” Chandan reveals. Both explain that a self-paced camp moves forward according to an individual’s speed. “Camps usually have a structured schedule. But with chess being a mental sport, one should have enough time to soak in everything. Hence, here you can join any day you like. You will be given a sheet every day that takes you through the game one day at a time. So, even if you skip a session, you can continue from where you left off,” Ved adds.



Participants enjoy a game of chess every Saturday at the mall

The intention of the camp is to teach participants basic details of the game without putting the pressure of trying to match the skill level of other participants. “By the end of the camp, we hope participants get an idea of how to approach the game. With practice, of course, they can excel further. So, even if one misses a few sessions, the camp will help them understand chess at a basic level,” Chandan says.



Nithin Chandan and Priyanka Ved

“The fun part of organizing such events in a mall is that between all the commotion, you can spot chess enthusiasts playing the game with utmost dedication and concentration. It is a very contrasting and interesting view,” Ved mentions, promising that similar scenes will be on view as the new camp gets underway.

Till: May 25; 2 pm to 7 pm

At: Atrium 5, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Log on to: chessbase.in

