A new children’s book where a 11-year-old protagonist takes readers on a journey into the rainforests of Costa Rica, promises to be a hit with middle-schoolers who want a greener tomorrow

In Hannah Gold’s latest children’s novel, Turtle Moon (HarperCollins), 11-year-old Silver Trevelon’s artist father has been invited to the Turtle Beach Rescue Centre in Costa Rica for a painting project, which could contribute towards protecting turtles. Silver and her veterinarian mother travel with him. Living in the rainforest, Silver learns about the different species of turtles.

She also encounters other creatures like jaguars, giant spiders, a monkey named Tickle, a sloth named Speedy, and bilingual parrots. Silver’s adventures truly begin when she meets a boy named Rafi, and becomes a member of a secret patrol club. She witnesses the miracle of a rare species of a turtle laying its eggs one night. However, something mysterious follows, leading Silver and Rafi on a perilous adventure.



Hannah Gold

Gold, alongside introducing young readers to turtles and their world, deals with emotions associated with the start and end of life with poignancy and sensitivity. Ana, the founder of the centre, and Gerrie, Silver’s mom, become crucial characters in this regard. Gold also paints smaller moments to portray this, like having Silver nurse a turtle named Luna and watch a sloth lose its young one. The dedication page at the beginning of the book hints at this.

The most memorable moments include Silver’s conversations with Rafi, her mother, and Ana. They open a window into the way children deal with inner conflicts, some of which include understanding their relationship with their parents. Through such episodes, Gold creates intimate and soft spaces in a book filled with adventure. She also refrains from making it read like a mere educational tome on turtles. The photograph-like, black and white illustrations by Levi Pinfold punctuate the book and amplify Gold’s masterful atmospheric writing.

