In a lively chat, children’s book author David Walliams dives into his craft and how he walks the talk with today’s young readers

David Walliams at a Bandra five-star between visits to schools and bookstores. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

From the window of a meeting room in a Bandra five-star, one of the world’s most popular children’s book authors of our times, David Walliams, watches the construction work in the background. “My father would have loved to see this — he’s an engineer,” he smiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t Walliams’ first time in Mumbai, but it is his first book tour. He’s spent the last two days at schools and book readings. “I had no idea I was well-known here. I knew I’d sold some books, but I didn’t know people would be excited to see me — that’s lovely. I love this country. I’ve been here as a tourist, so I was excited about having a free holiday,” he chuckles. “There’s magic in the air. I feel at home here.

The food is great — every meal I’ve had has been delicious, and I want to try some of the street food, wander around and not do just tourist things. I also look forward to seeing Mahatma Gandhi’s home [Mani Bhavan] because I love touching history. Gandhi is big in London, and is one of the most important people who ever lived, so going to see his house will be fascinating,” he reveals.

Edited excerpts from the interview

MID-DAY: What’s been the experience of meeting Indian fans?

David Walliams: It has been a surreal experience. It feels strange when I meet kids thousands of miles away from home, and they say, ‘You are my favourite author.’ I feel sad that I can’t speak to all of them. It’s a significant meeting for them and me because I’m meeting someone who thinks my books are their favourite. I never want to take these things for granted.

You’ve been compared to Roald Dahl. Your thoughts on this comparison. Has he influenced your writing?

DW: He wouldn’t be happy, for sure (laughs). We shared the same illustrator, Sir Quentin Blake, for some of my earlier books. His books were the first ‘proper’ books I read as a kid, so his writing influenced me. Sometimes, I reread his work because he’s like the gold standard for comic, heartfelt books for kids. He was a complex personality, and I doubt I’m as cranky as he was. But he’s great, and it’s nice to be compared to your idols. However, you shouldn’t take too much notice of what people think about you because there will always be those who might think you’re good and those who think you’re awful. You simply do your best. Actor Michael Caine always says, ‘I wasn’t the best actor in the world, but I knew I wasn’t the worst either — I act to do my best.’ It is a good way of looking at things. I’m never going to be Lewis Carroll or JK Rowling; I still have a place; I am not in a race. Everyone’s reading tastes are different.

Your books discuss bullying, loneliness, and acceptance. Tell us about its importance in children’s literature.

DW: When I write a book, I think I want the child who is reading it to take away something that will make him think. Because it’s a funny book, it doesn’t mean you can’t deal with serious themes. Some things trouble children — like worrying about fitting in, as you are starting in life, and you worry you might be different. Most kids experience bullying of some sort. In Ratburger, I redeem the bully, which doesn’t happen often. You find out why bullies are bullying because they have been bullied at some point. So, there is a chance of redemption. There’s the topic of dementia in Grandpa’s Great Escape and bereavement in Gangster Granny, amongst others. Jokes are great; you enjoy them as you read, but the emotional stuff will stay with you longer. When you read a story, watch a movie, or listen to a song that changes how you think and feel about the world — that’s an artist’s work.

You’ve balanced careers in comedy, television, and writing. Which one feels closest?

DW: I’m a dad to a 11-year-old son; all that matters to me is his happy childhood. To answer your question, you get the instant buzz of hearing some laughter when you’re performing on stage. Writing a book is solitary. You think you’ve come up with something good and are pleased, but you’ve no one to share it with because you’re writing this book in your world. Appearing on stage is like a sprint race, and writing a book is like a marathon. So perhaps at the end of the marathon, you might feel more relaxed. You’re looking at a computer screen for months together, and then, finally, the book is designed and illustrated. You can’t believe it because it was just up in your head, and now it’s this thing. And there are thousands of copies of it. That joy is incomparable.

With content consumption patterns shifting from reading to viewing, do you fear kids will stop reading?

DW: When such distractions emerged 15 years ago, I wondered then if people would read books in the next 15 years, but they are. Most parents would like to see their kids using the screens a little less because when you’re watching something, it’s passive. Like with a film, you don’t have to think — there is music and other elements that, even if you don’t understand the emotion of the scene, the music is telling you what to feel. Everything’s been visualised and done for you. With a book, you have to work along with it. It’s a unique experience, so I hope they survive. Amazingly, you have a fantastic reading culture here in India. Also, when I watch my son read, it gives me hope.

Available: At all leading bookstores and e-stores (All David Walliams’ books)