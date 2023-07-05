Content creators play light-hearted pranks, bring out the friendly spirit of Mumbai

We follow two content creators who prank Mumbaikars to bring out the friendly side that the city is known for

Press play on the video that was shot exclusively for mid-day to watch pranksters Agate and Kajarekar at work

We are at King’s Circle, Matunga. This writer discretely stands against the rails of the sidewalk. The mid-day photographer is hidden in plain sight with his camera and we struggle to spot him from time to time. We are on what seems like a mission, to observe and capture the spirit of Mumbai brought out by Sandesh Agate and Mohit Kajarekar, the founders of Because, Why Not?, a YouTube channel which plays light-hearted pranks that tap into the city’s friendly side. The concept of today’s prank is sharing random life advice with strangers who did not ask for it, and this neighbourhood’s chill vibe makes for the perfect spot.



Kajarekar gives unsolicited advice to strangers at King’s Circle

Advice might be rarer than rubies but not for the channel’s Parel-based founders and childhood friends who nonchalantly pace a short patch near us, ready with anecdotes to share with to unsuspecting passers-by. Alternating posts behind and in front of their camera, the two carry out the gags. Agate approaches a man, saying, “Dada [Marathi for big brother], even a broken clock tells the correct time twice a day, but that doesn’t change how bad a time we have.”

The man smiles and agrees after pausing to clarify the thought. Another victim of the gag responds as casually as the advice is given, saying, “Why are you telling me this?” Reactions vary but they are all friendly, especially after the pranksters reveal the hidden camera — fists are bumped, smiles are exchanged, and after a wave, people are on their way. The duo has been working together since 2017 to bring out this side of the city. If Goa’s vibes are susegad and the mountains bring us peace, Mumbai keeps us on the move, knowing that we are never truly alone.



Sandesh Agate and Mohit Kajarekar. Pics/Satej Shinde

But can a prank go wrong? Kajarekar notes, “Mumbai is friendly. We read comments on our videos that say if we tried this in another city, we will get one slap.” Agate shares that the reactions are very true to the flavour of Mumbai. He adds, “But we also ensure that our approach is good, and we don’t do anything nasty or demeaning. We keep it light-hearted. The joke is mostly on us and not on anyone else.”

How do they decide on locations and pranks? After much thought, they respond, “Agar gyan dena, we come to Matunga. Gyan lena, then Bandra.” As our photographer clicks the duo’s photo on a bench under the flyover adjacent to Koolar & Co., he bumps into a man sitting on the edge of the bench behind us. The man, enjoying his lazy afternoon, looks over at the camera unbothered at being bothered by us. This reaction is both, typical Mumbai and classic Matunga, they say.

Recalling a memorable reaction to a gag where the two spoke with strangers like long-lost buddies, Agate shares, “One uncle started playing along and making conversation, too.” This forms part of their takeaway from the pranking experience that they have been running for nearly six years. Next, Kajarekar aims his not-at-all random advice at us, “Talk to strangers more often; people aren’t biased or judgemental.” We happily take it.

