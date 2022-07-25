City as a keepsake: Watch 'Shoebox' to know more about the history of Allahabad

Catch a screening of the film that features actors such as Amrita Bagchi and Purnendu Bhattacharya among others, at a suburban venue

Shoebox

Director Faraz Ali’s Independent film, Shoebox, narrates the story of Allahabad through the characters of Mampu and her father, Madhav. It traces the mutations that an old city undergoes through the erasure of a single-screen movie hall. Catch a screening of the film that features actors such as Amrita Bagchi and Purnendu Bhattacharya among others, at a suburban venue.

On July 29; 7.30 pm

At Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250