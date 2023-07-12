Monsoon skincare: Experts share handy suggestions to rejuvenate the skin during this season

Taking care of your skin during the monsoon can be a challenge. Experts share handy suggestions to rejuvenate and pamper the skin for the urban professional

Monsoon may have made the city weather more pleasant, but it isn’t doing your skin any good. The high level of humidity can create havoc on the skin, and add to it the pollutants and dust. We speak to a dermatologist and a hair and make-up artist, who list down tips on how to take care of your skin during the downpour.

From the dermatologist

>> Use the right face wash, as due to high humidity, the risk of acne breakouts is high, especially in oily and combination skin types. So, using a face wash that has alpha hydroxy acids-beta hydroxy acids (AHA-BHA), and suits your skin type, is a must. Wash your face two to three times a day.

>> Even though it’s cloudy, there are still ultraviolet rays in the atmosphere. Hence, wear a sunscreen that has a matte-finish, is gel-based, non-comedogenic and light-weight.

>> Moisturising the skin is absolutely important. In this weather, the skin can get sticky, so a light-weight, gel-based moisturiser is recommended.

>> Once or twice a week, exfoliate your skin, for better maintenance. Avoid beaded scrubs as it may irritate the skin.

>> It is important to keep your skin hydrated. Drink fruit-infused water that has slices of lemon, cucumbers, mint or oranges to detox.

>> Facials designed especially for monsoon skincare are highly recommended. They unclog the pores, improve acne and acne breakouts, and rejuvenate the skin.

Disclaimer: Some treatments or products may not suit certain skin types. Consulting a doctor before trying these suggestions is recommended.

Dr Sonia Tekchandani, consulting cosmetic dermatologist, co-founder and medical director, Tender Skin International and The Wedding Clinic

From the hair and make-up artist

>> Thoroughly cleansing your face is extremely important because when we commute using public transport a lot of dust settles on the skin. So wash your face thoroughly at least twice a day.

>> Those who wear heavy make-up should bear in mind to keep it light. This is because the commute in local trains or buses will make it extra sticky due to high humidity levels. It is better to apply make-up after reaching your workplace or wherever you are headed to.

A paste of neem leaves, gram flour (besan) and turmeric is a great disinfectant

>> Infections are common in the rainy season. So try applying a homemade paste that’s made of neem leaves, gram flour (besan) and turmeric. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before washing your face.

>> Gently rub a few cucumber pieces on the face. After 15 minutes, wash your face. Cucumbers have antioxidants, folic acid and Vitamin C.

>> If you have a hectic work schedule and can’t try any home remedies, opt for facemasks [as per your skin type] that contain Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid.



Disclaimer: For some people, natural ingredients can cause allergies or can irritate the skin. It is best to apply on a small patch of skin first

to check.

Devyani Salian, freelance hair and make-up artist