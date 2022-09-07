Why you need to check out these postcard collections

Two collectors’ editions blend inspired ideas with sharp design, enough to keep you flipping through the content for a much-needed time cleanse amidst your daily rigour

The Snooty Bookstore and Archi-Doodle postcard collection. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Pure lit

The Snooty Bookshop by Tom Gauld is worth showcasing on your mantelpiece. Take it from us. The minimalist illustrations and witty text come together in fine form in this 50 literary postcard-set that is bound to wow bibliophiles and just about anyone who enjoys the company of a good read. The comic panels will make you chuckle, laugh or guffaw as they weave together literary references and present-day slice-of-life accounts ranging from classic literature to pop culture. Curated from Gauld’s panel comics that he created for over a decade at The Guardian, his understated humour, knowledge of diverse subjects and language make for a delightful, visually-engaging read for those who trip on literature. From writers’ block to quirky ideas of how a memoir should read as well as editors’ everyday woes, one is sure to find their own little connections laced with dark hilarity — just the kind of creative intervention to brighten up a dull day.

Log on to: booksetcstore.com

Cost: Rs 950

Read between the lines

Now, this one will earn you brownie points if your favourite pal is an architect. Too niche? Well, it depends how you approach Archi-Doodle by Steve Bowkett, a collection of 20 detachable doodle postcards with a DIY twist. If art and architecture are your calling or you appreciate aesthetics in urban streetscapes, you won’t need convincing to pick this set. It fires aspiring artists to use their imagination on a pocket-sized canvas. There are illustrated vignettes of recognisable landmarks like Trafalgar Square and Taj Mahal, as well as offbeat frames, including signage from Las Vegas. A precious find that will stir the artist in you.

Log on to: teltrilogy.com

Cost: Rs 675

