Corn rib? Make this dish this monsoon season

Squeeze some lime juice over it to hit that tangy flavour. Perfect for the rainy weather, these bite-sized pieces are best paired with a cup of tea

Corn ribs. Pic Courtesy/ @surlatable on Instagram

Corn-y affair

AS this writer scrolled through her Instagram feed, she was intrigued by a dish going by the name of corn rib. As a hardcore non-vegetarian, the idea of ribs in a veggie form piqued my curiosity. They are just regular corn cut into small strips, that look like ribs. They can be marinated with your choice of spices and baked or air-fried until crispy. Squeeze some lime juice over it to hit that tangy flavour. Perfect for the rainy weather, these bite-sized pieces are best paired with a cup of tea.

Log on to @fitgreenmind