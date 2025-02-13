If you haven’t found the time to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date yet, we’ve got you covered. Choose from these fun last-minute plans to make your day special

Listen to this article No Valentine's Day plans yet? Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special x 00:00

Cafes

A cosy corner

Whether you’re sharing a flaky pastry over deep conversations or sipping coffee in comfortable silence, this little nook is perfect — budget-friendly and charming.

AT Café Olive Greens by Jimmy Boy, opposite Afghan Church, Navy Nagar, Colaba.

TIME 8.30 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO @olivegreens.jimmyboy

CALL 7900124218



The cosy interiors at the cafe

Jour d’amour

It might be a tad late to plan a visit to the city of love, but this Parisian café with vintage charm and classics like freshly baked croissants and pour-over coffees will make up for it. We suggest an early evening visit to beat the Valentine’s Day rush.

AT Café 702, Pearl Commercial, PAM High Street, Vasai West.

TIME 8 am to 10 pm

CALL 7028870002



Coffee and croissants

Fairytale twist

Step into a fairytale romance at this charming eatery known for its well-curated classics such as the chicken stroganoff.

AT Once upon a Dine Café, Bajaj Niwas, Khar West.

TIME 11.30 am to 12 am

LOG ON TO @onceuponadinecafe

CALL 8433906854



Book a date

With a wood-finish, cottage-core aesthetic, this café-cum-library in Kalyan is a perfect date spot to munch on snacks while you cosy up with a book.

AT Bookmark Café, Patil Bungalow, Gandhari, Kalyan.

TIME 11 am to 12 midnight

LOG ON TO @thebookmarkcafe_

CALL 9867892309



Patrons indulge in a card game at the café

Game on, lovebirds

This one’s for couples who love a little competition. With over 100 board games to choose from, you’ll never run out of ways to challenge each other.

AT Pair a Dice Café (Godrej Hillside Colony, Vikhroli West; Link Plaza, Andheri West)

TIME 12 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @pairadicecafemumbai

CALL 8451033921 (Vikhroli)

Sweet meets

Head over to one of the oldest ice cream outlets in the city which is popular for its reasonable and wide variety of ice cream sandwiches (inset). Don’t miss taking a stroll along Marine Drive to end the date.

AT K. Rustom and Company, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.

TIME 9.30 am to 11 pm

CALL 22821768



A day at the puppy café

Puppy love

Nothing wins a heart like a wagging tail. Head over to this heart-warming dog café, where every puppy hug will add to the magic of your date.

AT Puppy Cuddles Dog Café, Barrister Hotchand Gopaldas Advani Marg, Khar West.

TIME 12 pm to 8.30 pm

LOG ON TO @puppycuddles_mumbai

CALL 9920442799

Experience



A moment from a previous performance by Araj

Sounds like love

Let Hindustani classical musicians Ishaan Ghosh, Mehtab Ali Niazi, Pratik Singh, and Vanraj Shastri of the neo-classical band Araj set the right tone for the special day at this open-air concert in Juhu.

TIME 7 pm

AT Kalangan (Amphitheatre) at Sangit Mahabharati, 10th Road, Juhu.

LOG ON TO @sangitmahabharati

ENTRY Rs 300 onwards

Love in letters

Celebrate the art of love letters at this mesmerizing evening which will bring to life some of the most heartfelt correspondences exchanged between some famous personalities. This year’s lineup includes letters between Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt, and more.

ON February 14; 7.30 pm

AT NCPA Sunken Garden, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500



Participants at a workshop

A brush with love

For a creative twist on the day after Valentine’s Day, join this unique art session where two people paint together on a single sheet of paper.

ON February 15; 10.30 am to 1 pm

AT Art Therapy and Loft, Road Number 24, Khar West.

CALL 9619108002

COST Rs 3,000 (per couple)