No Valentine's Day plans yet? Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special

If you haven’t found the time to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date yet, we’ve got you covered. Choose from these fun last-minute plans to make your day special
Representation pic
Cafes
A cosy corner
Whether you’re sharing a flaky pastry over deep conversations or sipping coffee in comfortable silence, this little nook is perfect — budget-friendly and charming.
AT Café Olive Greens by Jimmy Boy, opposite Afghan Church, Navy Nagar, Colaba.
TIME 8.30 am to 10 pm
LOG ON TO @olivegreens.jimmyboy
CALL 7900124218
The cosy interiors at the cafe
Jour d’amour
It might be a tad late to plan a visit to the city of love, but this Parisian café with vintage charm and classics like freshly baked croissants and pour-over coffees will make up for it. We suggest an early evening visit to beat the Valentine’s Day rush.
AT Café 702, Pearl Commercial, PAM High Street, Vasai West.
TIME 8 am to 10 pm
CALL 7028870002
Coffee and croissants
Fairytale twist
Step into a fairytale romance at this charming eatery known for its well-curated classics such as the chicken stroganoff.
AT Once upon a Dine Café, Bajaj Niwas, Khar West.
TIME 11.30 am to 12 am
LOG ON TO @onceuponadinecafe
CALL 8433906854
People partake in a conversation. Pics courtesy/Instagram
Book a date
With a wood-finish, cottage-core aesthetic, this café-cum-library in Kalyan is a perfect date spot to munch on snacks while you cosy up with a book.
AT Bookmark Café, Patil Bungalow, Gandhari, Kalyan.
TIME 11 am to 12 midnight
LOG ON TO @thebookmarkcafe_
CALL 9867892309
Patrons indulge in a card game at the café
Game on, lovebirds
This one’s for couples who love a little competition. With over 100 board games to choose from, you’ll never run out of ways to challenge each other.
AT Pair a Dice Café (Godrej Hillside Colony, Vikhroli West; Link Plaza, Andheri West)
TIME 12 pm to 11 pm
LOG ON TO @pairadicecafemumbai
CALL 8451033921 (Vikhroli)
Sweet meets
Head over to one of the oldest ice cream outlets in the city which is popular for its reasonable and wide variety of ice cream sandwiches (inset). Don’t miss taking a stroll along Marine Drive to end the date.
AT K. Rustom and Company, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate.
TIME 9.30 am to 11 pm
CALL 22821768
A day at the puppy café
Puppy love
Nothing wins a heart like a wagging tail. Head over to this heart-warming dog café, where every puppy hug will add to the magic of your date.
AT Puppy Cuddles Dog Café, Barrister Hotchand Gopaldas Advani Marg, Khar West.
TIME 12 pm to 8.30 pm
LOG ON TO @puppycuddles_mumbai
CALL 9920442799
Experience
A moment from a previous performance by Araj
Sounds like love
Let Hindustani classical musicians Ishaan Ghosh, Mehtab Ali Niazi, Pratik Singh, and Vanraj Shastri of the neo-classical band Araj set the right tone for the special day at this open-air concert in Juhu.
TIME 7 pm
AT Kalangan (Amphitheatre) at Sangit Mahabharati, 10th Road, Juhu.
LOG ON TO @sangitmahabharati
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards
Love in letters
Celebrate the art of love letters at this mesmerizing evening which will bring to life some of the most heartfelt correspondences exchanged between some famous personalities. This year’s lineup includes letters between Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt, and more.
ON February 14; 7.30 pm
AT NCPA Sunken Garden, Nariman Point.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500
Participants at a workshop
A brush with love
For a creative twist on the day after Valentine’s Day, join this unique art session where two people paint together on a single sheet of paper.
ON February 15; 10.30 am to 1 pm
AT Art Therapy and Loft, Road Number 24, Khar West.
CALL 9619108002
COST Rs 3,000 (per couple)