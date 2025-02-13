Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > No Valentines Day plans yet Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special

No Valentine's Day plans yet? Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special

Updated on: 14 February,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

If you haven’t found the time to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date yet, we’ve got you covered. Choose from these fun last-minute plans to make your day special

No Valentine's Day plans yet? Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special

Representation pic

Listen to this article
No Valentine's Day plans yet? Explore these places and experiences in Mumbai to make your day special
x
00:00

Cafes


A cosy corner
Whether you’re sharing a flaky pastry over deep conversations or sipping coffee in comfortable silence, this little nook is perfect — budget-friendly and charming. 
AT Café Olive Greens by Jimmy Boy, opposite Afghan Church, Navy Nagar, Colaba. 
TIME 8.30 am to 10 pm 
LOG ON TO @olivegreens.jimmyboy
CALL 7900124218


The cosy interiors at the cafe
The cosy interiors at the cafe


Jour d’amour
It might be a tad late to plan a visit to the city of love, but this Parisian café with vintage charm and classics like freshly baked croissants and pour-over coffees will make up for it. We suggest an early evening visit to beat the Valentine’s Day rush.
AT Café 702, Pearl Commercial, PAM High Street, Vasai West.
TIME 8 am to 10 pm
CALL 7028870002

Coffee and croissants
Coffee and croissants

Fairytale twist
Step into a fairytale romance at this charming eatery known for its well-curated classics such as the chicken stroganoff.
AT Once upon a Dine Café, Bajaj Niwas, Khar West. 
TIME 11.30 am to 12 am
LOG ON TO @onceuponadinecafe
CALL 8433906854

People partake in a conversation. Pics courtesy/Instagram
People partake in a conversation. Pics courtesy/Instagram

Book a date
With a wood-finish, cottage-core aesthetic, this café-cum-library in Kalyan is a perfect date spot to munch on snacks while you cosy up with a book.
AT Bookmark Café, Patil Bungalow, Gandhari, Kalyan.
TIME 11 am to 12 midnight
LOG ON TO @thebookmarkcafe_
CALL 9867892309

Patrons indulge in a card game at the café
Patrons indulge in a card game at the café

Game on, lovebirds
This one’s for couples who love a little competition. With over 100 board games to choose from, you’ll never run out of ways to challenge each other.
AT Pair a Dice Café (Godrej Hillside Colony, Vikhroli West; Link Plaza, Andheri West)
TIME 12 pm to 11 pm
LOG ON TO @pairadicecafemumbai
CALL 8451033921 (Vikhroli)

Sweet meets
Head over to one of the oldest ice cream outlets in the city which is popular for its reasonable and wide variety of ice cream sandwiches (inset). Don’t miss taking a stroll along Marine Drive to end the date.
AT K. Rustom and Company, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate. 
TIME 9.30 am to 11 pm
CALL 22821768

A day at the puppy café
A day at the puppy café

Puppy love
Nothing wins a heart like a wagging tail. Head over to this heart-warming dog café, where every puppy hug will add to the magic of your date.
AT Puppy Cuddles Dog Café, Barrister Hotchand Gopaldas Advani Marg, Khar West. 
TIME 12 pm to 8.30 pm
LOG ON TO @puppycuddles_mumbai
CALL 9920442799

Experience

A moment from a previous performance by Araj
A moment from a previous performance by Araj

Sounds like love
Let Hindustani classical musicians Ishaan Ghosh, Mehtab Ali Niazi, Pratik Singh, and Vanraj Shastri of the neo-classical band Araj set the right tone for the special day at this open-air concert in Juhu.
TIME 7 pm
AT Kalangan (Amphitheatre) at Sangit Mahabharati, 10th Road, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO @sangitmahabharati
ENTRY Rs 300 onwards 

Love in letters
Celebrate the art of love letters at this mesmerizing evening which will bring to life some of the most heartfelt correspondences exchanged between some famous personalities. This year’s lineup includes letters between Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt, and more. 
ON February 14; 7.30 pm
AT NCPA Sunken Garden, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500

Participants at a workshop
Participants at a workshop

A brush with love
For a creative twist on the day after Valentine’s Day, join this unique art session where two people paint together on a single sheet of paper.
ON February 15; 10.30 am to 1 pm
AT Art Therapy and Loft, Road Number 24, Khar West. 
CALL 9619108002
COST Rs 3,000 (per couple)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Valentine`s Day Valentine`s week mumbai guide things to do in mumbai mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK