World Watercolour Month: Polish your painting skills with help from these cool Instagram accounts

World Watercolour Month: Polish your painting skills with help from these cool Instagram accounts

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anika Mahansaria | mailbag@mid-day.com

July is celebrated as World Watercolour Month, and if you’re an aspiring painter or curious artist, here are a few cool Instagram accounts that will guide you through this exciting medium

Pics courtesy/Instagram

In an attempt to highlight watercolour month, this account showcases the basics of painting with watercolours. Each reel selects a technique which Lacey Walker, the artist behind the account, guides you through. She helps create paintings that can be displayed using the techniques learnt in previous videos. The good thing is that all the techniques are quick and easy, which is helpful when one does not have a lot of time. One of the techniques she puts light on  is how the paints move.
Log on to: @rebelunicorncrafts



This account posts simple art tutorials like painting fireworks and also more complicated ones such as showing atmospheric pressure. Kristin Van Leuven shows  how to make simple paintings in less than 15 minutes and demonstrates ways to paint complex topics like the Northern Lights with ease. Her easy-to-follow Reels  are perfect for beginners. Additionally, she shows tutorials on sketching as well, which is helpful if the viewer isn’t confident to paint with watercolours. She also has a YouTube channel (Kristin Van Leuven) where she posts more detailed videos.
Log on to: @hellolovelypeople_


German artist Lena displays her paintings and the process she uses to create them. She shares tricks like how to use a watercolour painting to create coasters. The captions on the videos are in German, which might make it tough for viewers who don’t understand the language.  But there are some tutorials in 
English, which are also among the easier sessions to follow. 
Log on to: @loosegemalt

The India-based art supply store, Artikate, shares tips and tricks about painting with watercolours. They decode terms like hues, tints, and shades, while explaining the difference between them. Their online store offers art supplies for beginners and for professional artists. They also post challenges for the month and conduct in-person workshops. 
Log on to: @artikate.official

