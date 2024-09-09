With cropped capri pants back in vogue, stylists tell you how to nail the trend

Cropped capri pants are back in circulation, albeit in a brand-new 2024 look. A stylist shares a few pointers to nail this noughties trend

Selarka suggest going for an all-black look like influencer Thassia Naves; Bella Hadid sports capri pants in New York; Influencer Rubby Singh in capri; Oversized blazer makes your torso look longer pants. Pics Courtesy/Getty Images, Instagram

After low rise jeans, cargo pants and skinny jeans, it’s time for the infamous capris to be revived from their two-decade hiatus. Too short to be considered trousers and too long to pass off as shorts, this style is being sported by supermodels both on and off the runway. And, as with most recycled trends, this one too has an all-new 2024-appropriate avatar, which leans towards preppy than tween, and is more sophisticated than trendy. So, what’s the secret to styling them right and avoid looking like you’ve just stepped out of a time warp?

Keep it brief

When it comes to capri pants, the right length can make all the difference, notes fashion stylist Disha Selarka. “The length that suits most people is a few inches below the knees. Calf-length or knee-length pants are notoriously hard to pull off. Further, tapered or straight silhouettes are much easier to wear and style, as compared to more voluminous cuts which can age very quickly. When styling your capri pants, aim for a more streamlined look,” she explains. Additionally, don’t make the pants the focal point of your outfit since they can make you look shorter. Instead, experiment with your upper garment and layering to add visual interest. Unless you are going for a sporty look, add length to the look with your upper garment, so that your pants don’t cut your body into two sections. For instance, if you are wearing a bralette or a baby tee, throw on an oversized blazer to elongate your torso. For activewear looks, add a slouchy cardigan or a jacket as a top layer.

Disha Selarka

Finishing touches

Chunky footwear can add unnecessary volume to your feet and make you look squat. Instead, sleek and minimal styles such as elegant sandals, pumps or Mary Janes are a safer bet. A monochromatic look in neutral tones works well for workwear, says Selarka, who is partial to all-black and all-beige tailored looks. These, she adds, elongate your silhouette, and make it more formal. “Keeping things simple with these pants is key. Your accessories should be minimal and can add a hint of colour to an otherwise neutral look. High waist styles are easier to pull off and more forgiving, while capri-length tights make an excellent alternative to more conventional track suits, she signs off.