Updated on: 07 July,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Register for this unique eight-day detox and clean eating programme that will help cleanse your system as well as initiate weight loss, increase energy levels, and clear your skin by introducing you to a healthy plant-based lifestyle

Detox, and manage anxiety with these curated activities

Hakuna matata

If you spend your time worrying about what-if scenarios or if unnecessary thoughts are draining your energy, this short video course might help you. Author and purpose coach Anish Baheti will introduce you to a simple four-box technique to handle anxiety.




On Video on demand 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost Rs 99


Detox, relax

Register for this unique eight-day detox and clean eating programme that will help cleanse your system as well as initiate weight loss, increase energy levels, and clear your skin by introducing you to a healthy plant-based lifestyle. 

On July 8; 8 pm to 10 pm 
Log on to insider.in 
Cost s Rs 2,950

