Feeling overwhelmed? Check out these activities to unwind at the end of week

Updated on: 16 June,2022 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

If the daily routine of work is getting to you, head to a venue in Kurla this weekend for a yoga detox

Pic/iStock


Pride and wellness

In a conflicted, often-bigoted world, LGBTQiA+ individuals have to undergo a deeper 
level of anxiety and self-doubt. Sign up at Queernama’s unique mental health workshop that helps individuals cope with stress and strong emotions. For those struggling to assert their identity, the workshop seeks to offer a helping hand besides also being a good learning experience to identify support systems and resources.




ON June 18; 4 pm 
AT Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO allevents.in 
COST Rs 1,500 (including food and beverages)


Take out a day for your health

If the daily routine of work is getting to you, head to a venue in Kurla this weekend for a yoga detox. The day-long event will include workshops, wellness activities and expert talks on sustainable living. From suryanamaskar competitions to sound healing sessions and children meditation experiences, the event is packed with something for everyone. There are also contests with inviting prizes to inspire participation.

ON June 19; 9 am onwards 
AT Phoenix Market City, Dublin Square, Kurla West.
LOG ON TO allevents.in
FREE

Ikigai matters

If you are struggling to cope with the ennui of life, this might just be the session for you. Anish Baheti’s Find your Ikigai workshop tackles the mundane-ness of work with the blend of Japanese philosophy and practical knowledge. Ikigai refers to the discovery of joy and a love of life through purposeful working.

ON Monday to Sunday, any time 
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 99

