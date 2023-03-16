Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > CtrlAltRelax Smart ways to unwind end of week

Ctrl+Alt+Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Don’t wait for the weekend to unwind. Hit relax mode with Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga class. If you like this one-day class, you can opt for their workshops, too

Ctrl+Alt+Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Representation pic


Shushed in the forest 


Set off towards the greenery this weekend at a secret campsite in Igatpuri. The location of the campsite is revealed only after booking, but you can expect water sports, a jungle trek and lakeside bonfires during the overnight stay. 
On March 18 onwards 
Time Reach the campsite at 4 pm 
Pick up/drop Kasara Station or GPS location to the campsite. 
Log on to mischieftreks.in 
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards; Rs 599 for a child



Get your yoga on


Pic courtesy/@tangerineartsstudioPic courtesy/@tangerineartsstudio

Don’t wait for the weekend to unwind. Hit relax mode with Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga class. If you like this one-day class, you can opt for their workshops, too. 
On March 16 tiME 8.30 am to 10 am; 7 pm to 8.15 pm 
At Tangerine Arts Studios, Bandra West. 
Log on to tangerineartsstudio.com 
Cost Rs 900 per class

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK