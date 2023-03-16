Ctrl+Alt+Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Don’t wait for the weekend to unwind. Hit relax mode with Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga class. If you like this one-day class, you can opt for their workshops, too
Shushed in the forest
Set off towards the greenery this weekend at a secret campsite in Igatpuri. The location of the campsite is revealed only after booking, but you can expect water sports, a jungle trek and lakeside bonfires during the overnight stay.
On March 18 onwards
Time Reach the campsite at 4 pm
Pick up/drop Kasara Station or GPS location to the campsite.
Log on to mischieftreks.in
Cost Rs 1,200 onwards; Rs 599 for a child
Get your yoga on
Don’t wait for the weekend to unwind. Hit relax mode with Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga class. If you like this one-day class, you can opt for their workshops, too.
On March 16 tiME 8.30 am to 10 am; 7 pm to 8.15 pm
At Tangerine Arts Studios, Bandra West.
Log on to tangerineartsstudio.com
Cost Rs 900 per class