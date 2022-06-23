Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2022 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team

Register for the online session to get answers from medical professionals

Attain mindfulness, and keep tabs on your health

Representative Image


Health matters

If the pandemic and changing weather conditions have left you worried, check out the Family Health Care session to seek clarity on health-related issues. Register for the online session to get answers from medical professionals.
On: June 23 onwards; 6 pm
Log on to: in.bookymyshow.com 
Call: 9508781469
Cost: Rs 999




Peace within


Join Japneet Kaur Anand, an expressive art-based therapist for a virtual session where you will be guided on how to attain mindfulness. Simply being in the moment and carrying out your everyday tasks can transform your experience of developing a peaceful state of mind. 
On: Video on demand
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 49

