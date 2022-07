If yes, then this online workshop will discuss topics such as the three rings of life; healing and re-parenting your inner child; play therapy; and self-love

Pic/istock

For the child within

Do you ever wonder about embracing your inner child? If yes, then this online workshop will discuss topics such as the three rings of life; healing and re-parenting your inner child; play therapy; and self-love.

ON July 24; 4 pm to 6 pm

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 449