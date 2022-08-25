Breaking News
Looking to unwind this week? Sign up for these activities

Updated on: 25 August,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The workshop will be conducted by Mrugank Patel, a certified psychotherapist and coach

Cope with stress


Register for a session on resilience-building in these uncertain times if you’ve been feeling stressed or anxious. It will open up new strategies to strengthen and develop one’s ability to be resilient in the most challenging situations. The workshop will be conducted by Mrugank Patel, a certified psychotherapist and coach.
On: Video on demand
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 199

